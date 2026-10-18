



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has formally signed a contract with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the construction of four Hybrid Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), advancing a major offshore fleet modernisation initiative for India's energy sector.





The agreement follows the Notification of Award received by GRSE in July 2026 for the design, construction and delivery of the vessels, which are intended to support ONGC's offshore exploration and production activities.





The contract represents a significant expansion of GRSE's presence in the commercial maritime sector and strengthens its position in the specialised offshore support vessel market.





Valued at approximately ₹1,032.07 crore, including applicable taxes, the project is scheduled for completion over a period of 48 months from the award date.





The vessels will play a crucial role in transporting equipment, supplies and operational cargo to offshore installations, supporting the day-to-day requirements of oil and gas production activities.





Each vessel will measure about 80 metres in length and feature a beam of around 20 metres, providing the size and operational capability needed for demanding offshore missions.





The ships will have a deadweight capacity of roughly 3,000 tons and will offer an endurance of 45+3 days, enabling extended deployment in offshore operating areas. A clear deck area of approximately 650 square metres will allow the vessels to carry a wide range of cargo required for offshore support operations.





The vessels will be designed and built in accordance with the standards of the Indian Register of Shipping, ensuring compliance with recognised maritime safety and performance requirements.





One of the most significant aspects of the project is the incorporation of an advanced hybrid propulsion system designed to improve efficiency and operational flexibility.





The propulsion architecture will combine electrically driven azimuth thrusters with a Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage System, reflecting the growing adoption of cleaner and more energy-efficient technologies in the maritime sector.





The battery system will support peak-load management, spinning reserve capability, dynamic positioning operations and emergency response functions.





These technologies are expected to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vessel performance during complex offshore operations.





The contract adds another dimension to GRSE's order portfolio, which has traditionally been dominated by naval and coast guard programmes, and demonstrates the shipyard's increasing focus on commercial shipbuilding opportunities.





The project also supports wider national efforts to strengthen indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and expand domestic maritime infrastructure under India's long-term maritime development plans.





With the four hybrid PSVs entering construction, the programme is expected to contribute both to ONGC's offshore operational capability and to the continued growth of India's shipbuilding industry through the development of advanced, domestically built offshore support vessels.





Agencies







