



Pakistan has successfully conducted a test launch of the extended-range version of its Fatah-2 missile, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The military's media wing stated that the Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation systems and state-of-the-art avionics, enhancing its operational effectiveness.





According to the ISPR, the missile is capable of engaging targets with a high degree of precision. Its unique trajectory and manoeuvrability features are designed to help it evade and overcome enemy missile defence systems.





The extended range of the Fatah-2 ER is expected to significantly strengthen the Pakistan Army's ability to strike targets at greater distances, expanding its reach and deep-strike capability.





The test launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Rocket Force Command, senior Pakistan Army officers, as well as scientists and engineers associated with the missile's development.





During the event, the commander praised the dedication, expertise and technical capabilities of the scientists and engineers involved in developing the weapon system.





President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with the services chiefs, congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful launch.





The successful test forms part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to modernise its missile arsenal and improve precision-strike capabilities through indigenous technological development.





The development follows another recent milestone in Pakistan's missile programme, with the country having successfully tested the indigenously developed extended-range version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile only days earlier.





The ISPR had stated that the Fatah-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigational aids, enabling it to engage targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality.





Together, the recent Fatah-2 ER and Fatah-4 tests highlight Pakistan's continued focus on enhancing long-range strike capabilities, precision targeting and the ability to counter evolving missile defence technologies.





Agencies







