The Indian Air Force chief has made a surprising admission about India's future stealth fighter prospects. If anyone thought America bringing six of its most secretive stealth fighter jets the F-35 for Tarang Shakti was an indication of a possible deal then we'd be mistaken.





IAF chief jokingly admitted that the US won't even let anyone look inside the F-35 cockpit. Yes the whole aircraft was shown the cockpit was not. He elaborated your people don't even let us go near the aircraft and you are talking about selling it to us.





The US did not show us the cockpit but allowed us to fly in close formation. So while he admitted there is no formal US offer to India for the F-35 he was possibly referring to President Trump's statement who made the announcement that the US would be open to providing the F-35 jets to India being the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters.





Secondly sitting beside General Kevin Schneider the commander of the US Pacific Air Forces Indian Air Force chief boldly admitted that yes the Russians have offered their Su-57 jets to India but no decision has been taken yet so the big question arises is any F-35 deal already dead or is the Indian Air Force chief saying that for any possible deal the Indian Air Force would need better access or a test drive to evaluate it.





Indian Air Force chief's light-hearted banter came on the sidelines of exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur where six US F-35 jets took part in an Indian military exercise for the very first time. But the Indian Air Force chief quickly admitted that his comment was meant as a joke and should not be taken seriously adding that there are many technologies or operational details which even India does not share it with America.





While clarifying that his pointed observation was delivered in a light-hearted manner during informal discussions the commentary reflects genuine operational imperatives for any prospective military buyer. The United States has not made any official government-to-government procurement offer to New Delhi for the F-35 platform.

However political remarks from American leadership previously indicated potential openness to supplying such advanced technologies to strategic partners like India. American military representatives explained that strict program-level security classification frameworks dictate technology sharing protocols and prevent unauthorized physical access to sensitive stealth features.

Concurrently the Indian Air Force continues to evaluate alternative international propositions including a formal proposal from Moscow to supply the Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

No final procurement decision has been finalised between New Delhi and foreign suppliers as military planners weigh operational requirements against diplomatic and technological constraints. At the same time India remains heavily committed to domestic research and development initiatives specifically accelerating the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft stealth fighter program.

Senior leadership has previously noted that foreign platforms would only serve as fall-back options should unexpected developmental bottlenecks impact the homegrown AMCA schedules. Beyond aerial combat assets the regional defence landscape highlights significant milestones in indigenous manufacturing and bilateral diplomatic partnerships.





Air Marshal AP Singh admitted that every country protects its military secrets and technologies but in such a cloud of secrecy is any deal even possible? After all any potential buyer even of a car would need a test drive before making a decision. Even India allowed the Japanese air chief to fly the fighter jet just a few days ago.





Explaining the reasons behind the secrecy General Schneider commander of US Pacific Forces elaborated there are program level security classification guides that determine what we are able to share when we share it as well as how we protect it. But the participation of F-35s in Indian war games is a sign of growing trust between the forces and a mutual desire to fly with the best in the world.





The Indian Air Force is ranked the third most powerful in the world today even ahead of China after India's war victory over Pakistan last year when the Indian Air Force smashed at least 11 Pakistani air bases as confirmed by satellite images. While all 36 Indian Rafale fighter jets are still in service India's largest multinational air exercise was held from September 26th to October 12th in Jodhpur Rajasthan close to the Pakistan border.





The US fighter jets were also accompanied by more than 200 personnel. Before this the F-35 had been displayed twice at Aero India in Bangalore but it had not flown in any Indian combat exercise. The American F-35 Lightning is arguably the world's most advanced fifth generation stealth fighter aircraft.





It is designed to avoid detection by radar carry out air combat missions behind enemy lines and strike missions and share battlefield data with other friendly aircraft at the same time. Because of its sensitive stealth technology the US tightly controls access to this jet. Air Marshal A. P. Singh's comments reflect a practical concern for the Indian Air Force.





If India is expected to consider buying such an advanced aircraft its air force would naturally want to study the jet closely understand its capabilities and assess whether it fits Indian operational needs. But secrecy is also understandable given its radar absorbing materials its sensors electronic systems and maintenance procedures which are closely guarded secrets.





Tarang Shakti 2026 brought together advanced combat aircraft and air forces from friendly countries to improve coordination tactics and interoperability.





During the exercise the TEJAS performed stunning aerial manoeuvres at about 5,000 m showcasing its flight performance and indigenous combat capabilities, proving that the TEJAS is no mean little fighter. The Indian Air Force chief also flew a sortie during this exercise. While the Indian Air Force chief admitted the Russian Su-57 offer India is pushing ahead with its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft on the AMCA stealth fighter program.





A few days ago Air Marshal AP Singh had admitted if there are any delays in the AMCA project then the air force may have to look at other foreign options. This makes both the US F-35 secrecy and the Russian Su-57 offer highly significant for India's long-term defence plans.





But what do you believe F-35 or the Su-57 which would be a better option for India? Several African nations have expressed interest in India's homegrown Dhanush 155 mm artillery gun. The interest stems from the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition 2026 where the Dhanush howitzer was showcased along with other military platforms by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited. Dhanush is India's leading long-range towed artillery howitzer.





It has a range of 38 kilometres calibre of 155 mm and can fire about eight rounds per minute and has about 80% indigenous content. Indian company AWEIL is also planning to expand in Africa by forming long-term strategic partnerships particularly with South Africa. India has moved a step closer to inducting an indigenous air-launched anti-submarine lightweight torpedo for the Indian Navy.





The DRDO's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment has completed the ground integration trial of Universal Flight in Air Material System. The trial was reportedly conducted in Naval Flight Test Squadron INS Hansa in Goa. The system includes a parachute-based mechanism that safely releases and controls a torpedo after it is dropped from an aircraft.





It is designed to guide the torpedo's descent maintain the right altitude and ensure it enters the water correctly before attacking an enemy submarine. In another recent development India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka has assured that they will not allow anyone to use their land or airspace for any anti-India activities that can threaten New Delhi's national security.





Sri Lankan President made this huge statement while addressing a public gathering. He says our seas our land would never be allowed to be used for hostile act against our neighbour India. Sri Lankan president's statements come in after a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Colombo last month. India and Sri Lanka also agreed to further deepen cooperation on maritime security.





Agencies







