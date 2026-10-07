



Pakistan has announced that it will deploy troops in Yemen to counter the Houthi offensive following an emergency meeting held under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a security arrangement involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.





The proposed deployment is being presented as part of a collective deterrence framework, but it has already generated significant controversy within Pakistan.





The announcement dominated Pakistani media coverage, with analysts, commentators and security experts warning of the possible consequences of deeper involvement in the Middle East. While some observers assessed the military and strategic implications of the move, criticism appeared to outweigh support, particularly on social media platforms.





Several prominent Pakistani voices argued that the decision risks drawing the country into another prolonged regional conflict. Critics warned that Pakistan could become entangled in complex geopolitical rivalries at a time when it already faces difficult relations with both India and Afghanistan.





Concerns were also raised about the possibility of worsening ties with Iran. Analysts cautioned that any direct military role alongside Saudi Arabia could place Pakistani forces in the line of fire and increase the risk of a broader regional confrontation, potentially adding further instability to an already volatile area.





In a detailed assessment, journalist Ejaz Haider described the proposed deployment as a serious strategic mistake. He questioned why Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest military spenders, would still require external military assistance against Ansar Allah, despite years of major investment in its armed forces.





Saudi Arabia's defence expenditure for 2025 was estimated at approximately ₹6.9 lakh crore, making it the world's eighth-largest military spender. By comparison, Pakistan's official defence allocation for the 2026-27 financial year stands at roughly ₹90,000 crore, reflecting an increase of nearly 16 per cent from the revised figure for the previous year.





Using a broader methodology that includes military pensions, paramilitary forces and strategic procurement contracts, Pakistan's total defence-related expenditure rises to around ₹99,000 crore, or approximately 2.91 per cent of GDP. This leaves a gap of roughly ₹5.9 lakh crore between Saudi and Pakistani defence spending.





Haider argued that the disparity highlights the unusual nature of the arrangement, noting that a country with a substantially smaller military budget would effectively be providing support to a state that has spent heavily on defence for more than a decade.





He also stressed that northern Yemen's geography strongly favours defenders. The region's mountainous terrain, deep ravines and volcanic highlands create significant obstacles for any advancing force and have historically complicated military operations.





Logistics present another major challenge. Any sizeable deployment would require a continuous flow of food, water, fuel, ammunition, spare parts and recovery assets. Maintaining supply lines across difficult and hostile terrain would place considerable strain on military resources.





According to the assessment, neither air power nor naval capabilities alone are likely to eliminate these challenges or guarantee success against a determined defensive force operating in Yemen's rugged landscape.





The prospect of a prolonged and costly engagement therefore remains a central concern among critics of the proposed deployment.





Agencies







