



India and Liechtenstein have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations following extensive high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.





The discussions marked another significant step in the growing partnership between the two nations, particularly in the wake of the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).





Prime Minister Modi hosted Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie for a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, with both sides examining opportunities to expand cooperation across several key sectors. The talks focused on strengthening collaboration in trade and investment, innovation, science and technology, skill development, and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting a shared desire to broaden engagement beyond traditional diplomatic channels.





A major aspect of the discussions centred on multilateral cooperation and the future of global governance. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together on reforming and strengthening international institutions, including the United Nations, amid increasing calls for more representative and effective global governance mechanisms.





The two sides also welcomed the positive momentum generated by the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which has emerged as a key driver of closer economic engagement. The agreement, which entered into force in 2025, has created new opportunities for investment, trade expansion and industrial collaboration between India and the EFTA member states, including Liechtenstein.





The leaders reaffirmed their determination to build on the progress achieved through TEPA and further strengthen the wider bilateral partnership. The agreement is expected to facilitate deeper economic integration, encourage technology transfer and create new avenues for cooperation between businesses and institutions in both countries.





Earlier in the day, Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The royal couple participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and signed the visitors' book, honouring the legacy of the Father of the Nation. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary was also present during the visit.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar separately met Hereditary Prince Alois during the state visit and highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations. Following the meeting, Jaishankar stated, “A pleasure to call on H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, on a State Visit to India.”





Highlighting the expanding scope of cooperation between the two countries, Jaishankar added, “Our bilateral partnership is witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of domains, driven by the opportunities enabled by India - EFTA TEPA.” He further noted, “Look forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi later today to advance our cooperation.”





The state visit carries particular historical significance as it marks Liechtenstein's first-ever state visit to India. Speaking during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hereditary Prince Alois emphasised the importance his country attaches to its relationship with New Delhi.





“I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein's first state visit to this remarkable country,” he said. “This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India. The conclusion of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA, with India, which entered into force a year ago, marked a significant milestone in this regard.”





The Hereditary Prince underscored his country's intention to build on the momentum generated by the agreement and pursue stronger ties across a range of sectors. “We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further. In particular, we see tremendous potential in expanding our economic cooperation in areas such as innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology,” he said.





He also stressed the complementary strengths shared by the two countries, adding, “Across these and many other areas, our two countries possess complementary strengths that we can bring together for the lasting benefit of both our countries.”





The royal couple also attended an official ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. The event reflected the growing warmth in bilateral relations and the increasing importance attached to the partnership by both governments.





Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie arrived in New Delhi after visiting Vadodara as part of the ongoing state visit. The visit includes a high-level official delegation as well as a business delegation comprising leading industry representatives, underlining the strong economic focus of the engagement.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is expected to provide renewed impetus to India–Liechtenstein relations by strengthening diplomatic engagement and expanding trade and economic cooperation. Prior to arriving in New Delhi, the Prince landed in Mumbai before travelling to Vadodara, with the itinerary designed to foster closer governmental, commercial and institutional links.





The visit comes at a time of steadily increasing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India–EFTA TEPA in 2025. With growing interest in areas such as advanced manufacturing, financial services, innovation, technology, education, investment and skills development, both countries are seeking to leverage their complementary economic strengths to establish a more robust and forward-looking partnership in the years ahead.





ANI







