



India has consistently placed the safety and welfare of its citizens at the forefront during international crises, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, he said the country has developed a reputation for undertaking large-scale evacuation operations rather than merely issuing travel advisories.





Goyal noted that, unlike many nations that simply advise their citizens to return home during emergencies, India actively facilitates their safe return. He emphasised that Indian evacuation missions have often extended support to citizens of other countries as well.





As he stated, “Most other countries just issue an advisory. The advisory is, come back home. How? That’s not the government’s problem. In fact, we often even get people from other countries out, along with the Indians, whom we support.”





Highlighting the evacuation effort during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Goyal recalled that around 22,000 Indian nationals, the majority of them students, were in Ukraine when hostilities began. He said the Government of India had encouraged citizens to leave before the situation deteriorated, but a large-scale rescue operation became necessary once the conflict escalated.





According to Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally oversaw the evacuation process, establishing a specialised team in Delhi to coordinate the mission and maintain constant supervision. Four senior ministers were also deployed to neighbouring countries to assist and streamline the return of Indian citizens. Describing Modi’s role, Goyal said, “Prime Minister Modi at that point in time set up a crack team in Delhi, which he would personally supervise, coordinate, take feedback from, guide and advise continuously.”





The minister said these efforts reflected India’s broader approach to protecting its citizens overseas, combining diplomatic engagement, logistical coordination and rapid response mechanisms during times of international uncertainty. Over the past decade, India has conducted several complex evacuation missions from conflict zones and disaster-affected regions, reinforcing its growing capability to safeguard citizens abroad.





Turning to India-Germany relations, Goyal highlighted the significant contribution made by 6,000 nurses from Kerala who travelled to West Germany during the 1960s to address a severe shortage of healthcare professionals. He said their dedication, compassion and high standards of patient care helped earn the trust and respect of German society.





“These nurses provided outstanding patient care, supported families in Germany and then built their lives in a new country,” Goyal said, adding that their contribution helped strengthen people-to-people links between the two nations. He remarked that “the contribution of those 6,000 nurses can never be forgotten, can never be undermined.”





Goyal noted that India-Germany ties have evolved substantially since then, developing into a robust strategic partnership. He pointed out that the two countries marked 25 years of their strategic partnership last year and are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, reflecting the depth and maturity of bilateral engagement.





The minister’s remarks come as India and Germany seek to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing. Both countries are also exploring new opportunities for economic collaboration that could emerge from the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to further strengthen commercial and strategic links between the two partners.





ANI







