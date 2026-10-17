



Russia has intensified its efforts to secure India as a partner for the export version of its fifth-generation Su-57E stealth fighter, presenting a wide-ranging proposal that extends beyond a conventional aircraft sale and into long-term industrial collaboration. The offer has featured several force structure options in different rounds of discussions, ranging from smaller flyaway batches to potential acquisitions involving well over 100 aircraft.





A central element of Moscow's proposal is the local assembly and manufacture of around 100 Su-57E fighters in India. Russian officials have suggested leveraging Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik production facilities, which already possess extensive experience with the licensed manufacture and support of the Su-30MKI fleet.





The proposal is designed to take advantage of existing aerospace infrastructure, supply chains and technical expertise established through decades of Indo-Russian combat aircraft cooperation, potentially reducing industrial transition costs and accelerating production timelines.





Russia has also reportedly offered an unusually high level of technology transfer. This includes access to source codes associated with onboard systems and mission software, an area that is typically subject to strict restrictions in advanced fighter aircraft exports.





Such access could provide India with significantly greater autonomy over future upgrades, maintenance activities and mission-system modifications, while reducing dependence on external approval for major capability enhancements.





The package would also permit the integration of Indian-developed systems and weapons. This reportedly includes the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile family, Rudram anti-radiation missiles and other indigenous precision-guided weapons.





The proposal further envisages the incorporation of Indian sensors and future Gallium Nitride-based Active Electronically Scanned Array radars, allowing the aircraft to be tailored to specific Indian Air Force operational requirements.





In parallel with local manufacturing discussions, Russia has floated the possibility of delivering smaller batches of fully built aircraft directly from production lines. These proposals have varied from an initial eight aircraft to larger flyaway purchases of roughly 20 to 40 fighters.





Such deliveries are being presented as a bridge capability that could provide the Indian Air Force with an interim fifth-generation combat aircraft while domestic programmes continue to mature.





The offer comes at a time when regional airpower competition is becoming increasingly focused on stealth capabilities, with China continuing to expand its inventory of fifth-generation fighters and neighbouring air forces seeking access to more advanced platforms.





Despite the breadth of the Russian package, New Delhi has shown little enthusiasm for making an immediate large-scale commitment to the Su-57E program. Indian decision-makers remain focused on sustaining and modernising existing combat aircraft fleets while carefully balancing operational requirements with long-term industrial priorities.





A major component of that strategy is the ongoing Super Sukhoi initiative, which aims to equip the Su-30MKI fleet with advanced avionics, sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems to extend its operational relevance for decades.





India is also pursuing additional Rafale acquisitions to strengthen frontline combat capability and address fighter squadron shortages in the near term.





At the same time, the government's primary long-term objective remains the successful development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter project.





Officials view the AMCA as a cornerstone of future aerospace self-reliance, making them cautious about entering arrangements that could potentially divert financial, industrial or technological resources away from the domestic program.





As a result, while Russia's proposal offers extensive technology transfer, local manufacturing opportunities and rapid access to a fifth-generation platform, India's current preference appears to remain centred on a combination of fleet modernisation, selective foreign procurement and accelerated indigenous development rather than a major commitment to the Su-57E.





India was previously involved in the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project based on the Su-57 platform before withdrawing over concerns related to cost, capability requirements and technology-sharing arrangements. The renewed Russian proposal seeks to address many of those earlier concerns through broader industrial participation, localisation and deeper technology access.





Agencies







