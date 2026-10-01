



Skyroot Aerospace has confirmed that its next-generation Vikram-2 launch vehicle is currently under active development, with the company aiming for its maiden launch towards the end of next year.





The announcement follows the successful progress of Skyroot’s Vikram rocket family, which is central to the company's plans to expand India's private launch capabilities and serve the fast-growing global small satellite market.





Vikram-2 is being designed as a more capable launch vehicle than Vikram-1 and is expected to significantly increase Skyroot’s payload capacity. The rocket is being developed to carry larger satellites and support more complex commercial and government missions.





According to the company, Vikram-2 will enable the deployment of heavier payloads into orbit, strengthening its competitiveness in the global launch sector. The vehicle is also expected to improve mission economics by allowing larger payloads to be launched on a single mission, helping reduce the cost of access to space.





The launcher is understood to incorporate advanced technologies developed by Skyroot, including extensive use of carbon-composite structures, additive manufacturing techniques and cryogenic propulsion systems. The company has previously conducted multiple tests of its Dhawan-series cryogenic engines that are intended to support future launch vehicles.





Vikram-2 is expected to have the capability to place up to 900 kilograms of payload into Low Earth Orbit, expanding the range of satellites and constellations that Skyroot can address. This would position the vehicle above the capacity offered by Vikram-1 and allow the company to target a broader customer base.





Until Vikram-2 enters service, Skyroot is expected to focus on increasing the flight rate of Vikram-1 and building a regular commercial launch cadence. Company executives have stated that scaling launch operations remains a major priority as demand for dedicated launch services continues to grow worldwide.





The development of Vikram-2 comes amid rapid expansion within India's private space sector following regulatory reforms that opened the industry to greater private participation. The country now hosts a growing ecosystem of space Start-Ups seeking opportunities in launch services, satellite manufacturing, Earth observation and space-based infrastructure.





Skyroot’s long-term strategy extends beyond launch vehicles alone. Company executives have highlighted emerging opportunities in areas such as space manufacturing, orbital infrastructure, communications, data services and other space-economy applications that are expected to gain momentum over the coming decade.





With Vikram-2 progressing through development and a debut flight targeted for the end of next year, Skyroot is positioning itself to take a larger role in both India's expanding commercial space industry and the broader global launch market.





Agencies







