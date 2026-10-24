



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s visit to India marks another significant step in the rapidly expanding partnership between Warsaw and New Delhi, as both countries seek to transform political goodwill into concrete economic and strategic cooperation.





The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark trip to Poland in 2024, during which bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership.





During high-level discussions, India and Poland explored deeper collaboration across a range of strategic sectors, including defence manufacturing, space technology, satellite systems, nuclear energy, advanced technologies and industrial investment.





Both sides are also focusing on joint research, co-development and co-production initiatives that could strengthen their long-term economic and security interests.





Tusk described Modi as a “beacon of hope” and praised India’s growing international role during a period of global uncertainty and instability. He emphasised that Poland values India’s influence on the world stage and sees considerable potential for cooperation in cutting-edge sectors such as space, digital technology, satellites and advanced military systems.





Defence cooperation emerged as a major focus of the visit. India invited Polish companies to participate in co-development and co-production projects, while both nations agreed to expand engagement between their defence industries. Plans for a dedicated defence industry dialogue are expected to create new opportunities for collaboration in military manufacturing, technology transfer and strategic programs.





Space and satellite cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions. Both countries are examining opportunities to deepen collaboration in satellite technologies and related applications. Poland views India’s expanding space capabilities as an area where shared expertise and investment can generate mutual benefits.





Nuclear energy was identified as another pillar of future cooperation. Alongside discussions on clean energy and technology partnerships, both sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration in energy security and power generation as they pursue long-term economic growth objectives.





Economic ties continue to gain momentum. Bilateral trade has grown to more than $6.3 billion, rising significantly over the past decade. India exports pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, engineering products, vehicles and electrical equipment to Poland, while importing machinery, chemicals, metals and specialised manufactured goods.





Both governments have set an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030, with some discussions highlighting a broader aspiration of reaching the $10 billion mark through increased investment, industrial cooperation and improved market access.





Business engagement formed an important component of the visit, with trade and investment forums bringing together companies and officials to explore new partnerships. Tusk’s program also included engagements with representatives from the information technology, defence innovation and space sectors in Bangalore, reflecting Poland’s strong interest in India’s growing technology ecosystem.





The relationship is supported by longstanding historical goodwill. During the Second World War, Indian princely states provided refuge to displaced Polish civilians, creating a people-to-people connection that remains deeply respected in Poland today. This legacy continues to reinforce the sense of trust and friendship between the two nations.





For Poland, one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union and a key member of NATO’s eastern flank, India represents a vast market, an increasingly influential global power and a valuable long-term partner.





For India, Poland offers a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe, greater engagement within the European Union and stronger access to European industrial supply chains.





As geopolitical uncertainty continues and Europe reassesses its security partnerships, both countries appear determined to look beyond geographical distance and build a relationship rooted in strategic convergence, economic opportunity and shared long-term interests.





The growing India-Poland partnership is increasingly being viewed as a practical framework capable of delivering substantial economic gains and stronger strategic cooperation for both nations.





Agencies







