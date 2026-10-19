



by Purusharth Arora





Azad Engineering delivered a complete jet engine to GTRE in July, not merely a component. While the delivery itself is straightforward, the more complex issue lies in what India's approach to selecting, utilizing, and subsequently diluting its industrial partners reveals about its commitment to meritocracy.





On 22 July 2026, Azad Engineering's chief executive, Rakesh Chopdar, presented a jet engine to the DRDO scientists responsible for its design. I emphasise this detail because initial accounts were imprecise. This was not a component, nor was it a case of a private firm succeeding where HAL had failed; HAL is not involved in this narrative. The engine was a complete expendable turbojet in the 350-kgf class, designed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and manufactured, assembled, and integrated by a Hyderabad-based company previously recognized for producing precision parts for international engine manufacturers.





This clarification is significant because the actual narrative is both more compelling and considerably more challenging than the version that initially circulated.





What Actually Happened





The paper trail starts in May 2024, when Azad was named GTRE's sole industry partner and production agency for a single-spool turbojet, with the first integrated engines promised by early 2026. They arrived in late July.





Twenty-six months from contract to delivery, with an early-2026 promise extending into midsummer, is not a scandal. By Indian propulsion standards, it is brisk, in a country whose flagship fighter-engine program was sanctioned in 1989 and is still being argued over.





The engine is intentionally modest in its design. According to reports of Azad's earnings call, it features a four-stage axial compressor and an uncooled single-stage turbine, prioritizing cost-effectiveness over durability. It serves as a foundational engine for cruise missiles, loitering munitions, and target drones, intended for single-use missions where it is destroyed along with its platform. The overarching design philosophy is simplicity.





At the time of the contract announcement, defence commentator Ajai Shukla observed that GTRE has a limited track record with high-powered engines, and that Azad's primary challenge would be translating designs into operational engines. To date, Azad has delivered an engine; whether it meets performance expectations remains to be determined through testing.





A Champion Forged Abroad





It is important to consider Azad's corporate profile. In its most recent quarter, energy and oil and gas accounted for 81.2 percent of revenue, aerospace and defence for 16.8 percent, and exports for 88 percent.





The company's clientele includes GE, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Siemens Energy. In April, Azad inaugurated a fourth dedicated facility for Baker Hughes. Management characterizes the new engine as a transition from component manufacturing to integrated propulsion provision.





This aspect is particularly revealing. The most rigorous meritocratic standard in aerospace is not found in Indian tenders, but in the supplier audits conducted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), where even minor deviations from specifications can result in contract termination, irrespective of national affiliations. Azad successfully passed such audits repeatedly over several years before GTRE engaged its services. The Indian state did not develop this capability; it ultimately leveraged it.





There is an uncomfortable implication: a company deriving only 12 percent of its revenue domestically was entrusted with constructing the nation's first indigenous engine of its class. Frequently, India's leading manufacturers receive validation from international clients before gaining recognition from domestic stakeholders. This dynamic raises critical questions about the prevailing procurement culture.





Sole Source, Then Second Source





Three months after the handover, a GTRE scope-of-work document invited industry partners to build the same class of engine: six engines, three each from two partners, over 36 months. Azad, the report notes, was the then-current partner. The reported logic is resilience: expendable engines are consumed at the speed of missile and drone production, so a single factory becomes a bottleneck the moment stocks are used in anger. Competition on cost and delivery is the secondary prize.





The underlying rationale is sound: reliance on a single production facility for engines intended for wartime attrition is inadvisable. However, the sequence of decisions is notable. In 2024, India prioritized speed by selecting a sole supplier; by 2026, it shifted toward leveraging competition by expanding the supplier base. Both approaches are justifiable, yet there remains an absence of a guiding principle to determine which strategy should apply under specific circumstances.





A further, often unspoken, issue concerns fairness. The initial partner assumed both technical and financial risks, established the production line, and gained experience through direct involvement in the program. In contrast, subsequent entrants benefit from an established design, a qualified engine, and a reference customer. This raises the question of whether such treatment aligns with the principles of meritocracy. One plausible justification is that the state retains ownership of the design and the partner's role is strictly manufacturing. If this is the accepted rationale, it should be explicitly documented prior to future capital commitments, rather than realized retrospectively.





Within GTRE's small-engine portfolio, operational models already vary. For example, BrahMos Aerospace's Thiruvananthapuram unit leads production of the Manik turbofan and has reportedly delivered eight of twenty-five ordered engines at a controlled rate of approximately twelve per year. Consequently, a single laboratory manages a sole private partner, a state-affiliated production agency, and now a multi-source strategy. This approach reflects improvisation rather than established doctrine. While improvisation may yield results, it does not provide a reliable foundation for long-term planning.





Four To Six Weeks, Verbally





The most consequential statements in this episode were not made during the handover ceremony, but rather during Azad's earnings call. Management indicated that the engine was expected to undergo weapon-platform testing within four to six weeks, but quickly clarified that this was a verbal assurance rather than a contractual commitment. Furthermore, the company acknowledged limited visibility beyond the point of delivery, as the program is overseen by the Ministry of Defence.





Consider this situation: a publicly listed company has developed India's first indigenous engine of its type during a period when affordable jet-powered weapons are deployed in large quantities, yet its demand signal remains informal. Private investment in additional production capacity, such as a second assembly line, heat-treatment facility, or test cell, is contingent upon formal written commitments from customers. Azad can secure such commitments from international clients like Baker Hughes, but has not yet achieved this with domestic stakeholders.





Public reporting has linked the first engine to the NASM-MR naval anti-ship missile, although the Ministry of Defence’s announcement did not explicitly identify the intended platform. Azad Engineering’s management also did not name a specific weapon, describing the 350 kg thrust-class Advanced Turbo Gas Generator instead as a building block for a family of expendable weapons. The manufacturer has therefore not publicly confirmed where its first engine will fly.





Is the government’s effort sufficient? It has undertaken essential, though uncelebrated, actions: transferring a design, executing a contract, and maintaining a partnership for twenty-six months. However, it has not yet implemented the measures necessary to transform a delivery into an industry, such as establishing a declared, multi-year, multi-platform procurement plan with clearly defined qualification milestones. In the absence of such a framework, an expendable engine remains a prototype accompanied by favourable publicity; with it, the engine becomes a viable business.





Five questions this should force





1. Who owns the design, and can the maker improve it? GTRE designed the engine and Azad builds it. Can Azad's engineers change a fuel system, a nozzle or a blade profile and keep the gain? Could it ever sell an engine in this class to a foreign drone maker? Dependence on imported small turbojets has hamstrung earlier cruise-missile and loitering-munition programs. India has built the alternative. Will it let anyone sell it?

2. What principle decides when India uses one supplier and when it uses many?

3. Where is the published demand? A procurement roadmap, even a range, would do more for private investment than any ceremony.

4. How is a second entrant's advantage priced in, so that first movers are not punished for going first?

5. When a state design encounters a private factory and fails a test, who is accountable? GTRE's record is long and the partner's is new. The temptation will be to blame the newcomer. Merit means the failure analysis is as public as the success photograph.





Concluding Thoughts





Azad's engine represents a significant accomplishment, and I prefer to acknowledge this directly rather than obscure it with scepticism. A company previously recognized for producing components for foreign engines has now manufactured a complete engine for its own nation, adhering to a timeline that surpasses the performance of most comparable programs.





However, this achievement marks the commencement of a broader evaluation rather than its conclusion. In an industrial context, merit is determined not by ceremonial recognition, but by the incentives embedded within established rules.





Currently, the regulations governing this engine remain informal, improvised, and lack clarity regarding ownership, demand, and equity. India has demonstrated its ability to identify a competent partner, but has yet to establish a robust system to support such partnerships.





India now possesses an indigenous engine. Whether it can develop a sustainable industry—capable of planning, investing, and competing independently of ad hoc directives from GTRE—remains an open question this delivery raised rather than resolved.





Purusharth Arora is a defence analyst, whose expertise explores global power shifts, strategy, diplomacy transitions, and the geopolitics of systemic risk. Views expressed are personal







