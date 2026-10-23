



As per a Reuters report, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia have formalised a new defence cooperation agreement in Doha, marking a significant step towards deeper military and industrial collaboration among the four countries.





The agreement was signed on Wednesday and is intended to strengthen defence cooperation while enhancing the participating nations' defensive capabilities.





According to the Turkish Defence Ministry, the accord reflects a shared commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and broadening cooperation across multiple areas of the defence sector.





The arrangement will support military exercises and training activities, allowing the four countries to improve interoperability and strengthen professional military exchanges. It will also promote greater cooperation in research and development, an area increasingly viewed as essential for advancing modern defence technologies and maintaining long-term military readiness.





Another key objective of the agreement is to support joint efforts aimed at developing and modernising the defence industries of all four nations.





Turkey's Defence Ministry said the accord is designed to foster closer collaboration in military production, helping participating countries draw upon their respective industrial strengths and technological expertise.





The agreement, known as the Badr Memorandum of Understanding, was signed in Doha and is intended to deepen cooperation while creating new opportunities for defence industry integration and partnership development.





Turkish officials described the initiative as carrying notable economic significance because it seeks to combine the unique military production capabilities of each country into a more coordinated framework.





By encouraging cooperation and integration, the four nations aim to strengthen their domestic defence industrial capacities while also improving their ability to meet the requirements of allied and friendly countries.





The accord is expected to reinforce links between the defence sectors of Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia, while promoting broader collaboration in support of common security objectives.





The agreement also reflects Turkey's growing emphasis on defence industrial partnerships that move beyond straightforward equipment sales and focus increasingly on joint production, technology transfer, supply chain integration and long-term capability development.





Turkey already maintains extensive defence relationships with each of the participating countries.





Qatar and Turkey have collaborated on a range of military projects, while Ankara maintains a military presence in the Gulf state and has supplied various defence systems over the years.





Pakistan and Turkey have developed close defence ties through naval, aerospace and defence-industrial cooperation, including major joint projects and technology-sharing initiatives.





Indonesia has likewise emerged as an important defence partner for Turkey, with both countries pursuing cooperation in military technology, armoured vehicles, missile systems and aerospace programmes.





By bringing these existing bilateral relationships into a broader multilateral framework, the new agreement seeks to create a platform for expanded military cooperation, collaborative innovation and stronger industrial partnerships.





The signing in Doha therefore represents not only a commitment to improved defence cooperation, training and research, but also a longer-term effort to strengthen defence industrial resilience and strategic coordination among the four countries.





Agencies







