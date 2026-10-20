



UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday as part of an official visit aimed at further strengthening the growing bilateral partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates.





Upon his arrival, he was received by Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development Mangalprabhat Lodha, reflecting the importance attached to the high-level engagement by both sides.





Announcing the visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to the Emirati leader and highlighted that the visit forms part of the close and regular exchanges that have become a defining feature of India-UAE relations.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership shared by the two countries, which has expanded significantly in recent years across trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology and people-to-people ties.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to Mumbai and expressed his eagerness for discussions during the visit.





The Deputy Prime Minister’s arrival comes shortly after a series of important diplomatic engagements between India and the UAE that have reinforced cooperation at the highest levels.





Last week, Jaishankar met Ras Al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewing developments in the Gulf region.





Following the meeting, Jaishankar described the interaction as an honour and said he appreciated Sheikh Saud’s perspectives on advancing India-UAE ties and expanding engagement with the wider region.





He also noted that the evolving situation in the Gulf featured in their discussions.





Jaishankar’s meeting with Sheikh Saud took place during his official visit to the UAE from 14 to 16 October. During that visit, the External Affairs Minister participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, where he joined a discussion titled The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?





Speaking at the event, Jaishankar observed that global competition has intensified, new strategic chokepoints have emerged and countries are increasingly willing to leverage their advantages in a rapidly changing international environment.





He emphasised that while globalisation cannot be reversed, it must be pursued with greater resilience and trusted partnerships.





The Minister also underlined the growing significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), stating that the initiative is already influencing regional thinking on connectivity and economic integration.





The second edition of Raisina Middle East was organised jointly by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India’s Ministry of External Affairs in Abu Dhabi from 14 to 15 October. Earlier during the visit, Jaishankar held talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which both sides exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.





Describing the interaction as warm and productive, Jaishankar said the discussions reflected the spirit of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





India and the UAE have developed one of the region’s closest strategic relationships over the past decade, marked by regular high-level exchanges, expanding economic cooperation and collaboration through frameworks such as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.





The two countries also work closely on connectivity initiatives, investment, energy security and regional stability, making the latest visit another important step in sustaining the momentum of the relationship.





ANI







