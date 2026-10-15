



Unmanned armoured vehicles are rapidly emerging as a major feature of future warfare, with Russia unveiling its Shturm robotic assault tank while India advances plans to convert its large fleet of T-72 tanks into remotely operated combat platforms, Times of India reported





The trend reflects a broader shift towards integrating unmanned systems into traditional armoured formations.





Russia recently showcased the Shturm heavy assault robotic system during the Centre-2026 military exercises, one of its major strategic drills alongside Vostok, Zapad and Kavkaz. The system is based on the T-72 platform, a tank also operated extensively by the Indian Army.





Designed primarily for breaching fortified defensive positions and conducting combat operations in urban environments, the Shturm has reportedly been under development for around 15 years. Its testing first became public in July 2025, and Russia has now advanced the programme to an initial level of operational readiness.





The system combines unmanned combat vehicles with a separate crewed command vehicle, often described as a "mothership" tank. Built on either a T-72 or T-90 chassis, the command vehicle houses three operators responsible for controlling the robotic platform.





Both vehicles operate within direct line of sight, typically at ranges of three to four kilometres. The principal Shturm variant carries a shortened 125 mm gun optimised for urban combat, alongside a bulldozer blade for obstacle clearance and additional armour intended to improve protection against infantry anti-tank weapons.





Russian industry has also explored multiple configurations of the Shturm concept, including fire-support and BMPT-style variants, highlighting a wider effort to field robotic vehicles capable of undertaking the most dangerous battlefield tasks.





India is pursuing a comparable approach through a program aimed at transforming legacy T-72 tanks into remotely operated and potentially autonomous combat vehicles. The initiative forms part of the Army's growing focus on manned-unmanned teaming, where crewed and uncrewed systems operate together to increase battlefield effectiveness.





The Indian Army has opened the requirement to domestic industry through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Aditi 4.0 challenge. The objective is to digitise the Soviet-origin platform using advanced IP-based interfaces capable of supporting secure battlefield connectivity.





These digital interfaces are intended to remain resilient in contested environments and provide protection against electronic jamming and cyber intrusion, two threats that are becoming increasingly significant in modern warfare.





The converted T-72s are expected to undertake high-risk missions including minefield breaching, reconnaissance, patrolling in contested areas, decoy operations and leading assaults against heavily defended positions.





By sending unmanned platforms into the most dangerous zones first, the Army hopes to preserve crew survivability while maintaining combat momentum. Real-time information gathered by the vehicles would feed directly into command networks, while commanders retain decision-making authority.





The T-72 has served India since 1979, operating across the plains of Punjab, the deserts of Rajasthan, high-altitude sectors and overseas deployments in Sri Lanka. Numerous upgrades have kept the tank relevant, and the unmanned conversion programme offers a cost-effective method of extending the platform's operational life.





Rather than investing solely in entirely new robotic combat vehicles, India is seeking to leverage existing armoured assets and indigenous innovation. The strategy aligns with broader efforts to maximise the value of legacy platforms while developing domestic technological expertise.





Several other countries are moving in the same direction. China's Type-100 Smart Tank combines AI-enabled navigation, lidar sensors and modular armour, and is designed to operate alongside both robotic and crewed vehicles.





Australia is likewise advancing autonomous armoured warfare through its Autonomous Tactical Light Armour System Collaborative Combat Variant programme, which has demonstrated capabilities ranging from remote control to autonomous navigation. Its automated turret can also assist with target detection and engagement.





The growing investment in robotic armour across multiple militaries suggests that future armoured warfare may increasingly rely on manned-unmanned formations.





Rather than replacing tanks altogether, unmanned systems are expected to work alongside traditional armoured forces, conducting the most hazardous missions while reducing risk to human crews.





Agencies







