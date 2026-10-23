



India’s estimated $630 million BrahMos and Astra missile agreements with Indonesia are not expected to face any immediate risk following Jakarta’s decision to join the Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) alongside Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar. The agreement is widely viewed as a framework for industrial cooperation, military training, and research and development rather than a formal military alliance.





A key reason for the continued security of the missile agreements lies in the strict legal and contractual safeguards built into India’s defence export arrangements. Defence officials and industry experts have indicated that the contracts contain robust provisions covering intellectual property protection, data security, end-user monitoring and restrictions on unauthorised access to sensitive information.





Under these agreements, Indonesia receives operational documentation, training support and maintenance assistance required for the effective use of the missile systems. Crucially, access to core design data, proprietary technologies, engineering blueprints and critical source information remains tightly controlled. Any transfer of protected information to a third party would violate binding contractual obligations.





The Badr MoU, signed in Doha on 21 October 2026, seeks to expand cooperation in defence manufacturing, technical military training, and research and development among its four signatories.





The arrangement is intended to strengthen defence-industrial capabilities by bringing together Turkey's advanced defence sector, Qatar’s financial resources, and the manufacturing capacities of Pakistan and Indonesia. However, it does not establish a joint military command structure or a collective operational framework.





Analysts note that the agreement focuses primarily on industrial cooperation, capability development and supply-chain integration rather than mutual defence commitments. This distinction is important because participation in the MoU does not override existing bilateral defence contracts or alter Indonesia’s obligations under separate agreements with other nations.





Indonesia has pursued a multi-vector foreign policy for many years, maintaining defence and strategic partnerships with a range of countries simultaneously. Its growing cooperation with Pakistan, Turkey and Qatar therefore exists alongside its expanding relationship with India, particularly in the areas of defence procurement, maritime security and military modernisation.





While the Badr MoU may create new opportunities for industrial collaboration among its members, the safeguards embedded within India’s missile export agreements are designed specifically to prevent unauthorised technology exposure.





As a result, experts believe Indonesia’s participation in the new framework is unlikely to undermine the security of the BrahMos and Astra missile programmes or compromise sensitive Indian defence technology.





Agencies







