

India's ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter initiative has taken a significant step forward, with three Indian contenders formally submitting bids for the prototype development phase of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, Times of India reported

A high-level review committee constituted by the Ministry of Defence has begun evaluating the proposals for the development of five prototypes under the approximately ₹15,000-crore project.

The competing bidders include a consortium led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) alongside Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies, a standalone bid from Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), and a Bharat Forge-led consortium comprising BEML Limited and Data Patterns. Industry sources indicated that bids were submitted by the 30 October deadline and subsequently opened on 1 November for assessment.





The selected development-cum-production partner (DCPP) will work with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which has designed the aircraft and will supervise the manufacture of the five prototypes.





The program marks one of India's most important indigenous aerospace projects, aimed at delivering a home-grown fifth-generation combat aircraft featuring low observability, advanced sensors and network-centric warfare capabilities.





Powering the AMCA is expected to be a pair of GE F414 engines, subject to the completion of the proposed agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and US-based GE Aerospace for joint production in India. ADA has identified a requirement for 15 F414 engines to support the five flying prototypes during the developmental phase.





Once built, the prototypes are expected to undertake around 1,800 test sorties over a seven-year period. These extensive trials will validate critical performance parameters, including the aircraft's flight-control systems, stealth features, radar and sensor suites, weapons integration, and propulsion performance before the fighter progresses towards operational service.





The AMCA is viewed as a crucial capability for the Indian Air Force, which continues to face a shortage of combat aircraft. Squadron strength has fallen to around 29 against an authorised level of 42.5 squadrons, creating pressure to accelerate future force modernisation.





The indigenous stealth fighter is intended to help address that gap while reducing dependence on foreign combat aircraft.





Current projections suggest that the first operational batch of AMCA fighters could enter service around 2034 or 2035. The aircraft is planned to feature advanced stealth shaping, internal weapons bays, supercruise potential, sensor fusion and next-generation avionics, placing it in the same broad category as other fifth-generation fighters operated by major military powers.





The bidding deadline had previously been extended from 27 August to 30 October after prospective participants requested additional time to complete requirements associated with the highly complex stealth aircraft project.





"The bids were opened on Nov 1 to select a development-cum-production partner (DCPP) for developing five AMCA prototypes (designed by DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Agency)," industry sources told TOI.





"The five prototypes are expected to undertake 1,800 test sorties in a period of seven years to validate the fighter's flight-control systems, stealth characteristics, sensors, radar, weapons integration and propulsion performance."





The outcome of the ongoing evaluation will determine which Indian aerospace and defence industrial team plays a central role in bringing the country's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter from design to reality.





Agencies







