



Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth has departed on an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19, underlining the growing defence partnership between India and the Central European nation.





The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, expanding military-to-military engagement and exploring new avenues for collaboration in defence technology and the defence industry. It comes at a time when India is seeking to deepen strategic partnerships with key European countries while advancing indigenous defence manufacturing initiatives.





During the visit, General Seth is scheduled to hold discussions with senior leaders of the Czech Armed Forces, including Lieutenant General Petr Čepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence at the General Staff Headquarters in Prague. He will also pay tribute to fallen soldiers through a wreath-laying ceremony at the military headquarters.





The Army Chief is expected to meet senior officials from the Czech Ministry of Defence, with talks focusing on areas of mutual interest such as military cooperation, training, modernisation efforts and emerging security challenges. The engagements are intended to further strengthen professional military ties and enhance defence collaboration between the two countries.





As part of his itinerary, General Seth will visit the Defence University in Brno and the NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence. The visits will provide insights into specialised training practices, operational capabilities and future-readiness initiatives adopted by the Czech Armed Forces.





A key element of the visit will be interaction with representatives of the Inter-governmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Defence and Security Industry Association and leading Czech defence manufacturers. These meetings are expected to explore opportunities for greater industrial cooperation, technology partnerships and potential future collaborations between the defence sectors of both countries.





The visit reflects the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to strengthening bilateral defence relations through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and industrial partnerships.





The engagement follows efforts by both nations to expand defence-industrial ties. In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi with Karel Havlíček, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic.





During those discussions, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of defence-industrial cooperation. While welcoming the progress achieved through existing collaborations and the successful establishment of several joint ventures, both countries agreed to further expand cooperation through mechanisms such as the India-Czech Joint Defence Committee.





The discussions also reinforced support for India's ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, with an emphasis on boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities through international partnerships. Havlíček's four-day visit to India included meetings with government ministries, trade bodies and business representatives aimed at broadening economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.





ANI







