



A student-led defence technology Start-Up from BITS Pilani Hyderabad is developing a pocket-sized communication device that could help Indian Army personnel stay connected in regions where mobile networks, communication towers and satellite links are unavailable, ET Defence reported





The indigenous system, named Krath Control, has attracted the attention of Army units due to its ability to provide secure, infrastructure-independent communications while offering a significantly lower-cost alternative to imported equipment.





Founded by 20-year-old BITS students Samarth Alok Srivastava and Shresth Prakash Singh, Krathveil is developing a lightweight radio that weighs less than 180 grams, making it lighter than many modern smartphones. The device pairs with a soldier's mobile phone and connects to nearby units through an encrypted mesh network.





One of the project's most notable advantages is its affordability. Similar systems currently used by the Indian Army are reportedly imported from the United States at a cost of around ₹2 lakh per unit. Krathveil aims to reduce that figure to approximately ₹40,000 per device, potentially providing an indigenous solution at roughly one-fifth of the cost.





Unlike traditional communication systems that depend on fixed infrastructure such as mobile towers or satellites, Krath Control creates a mesh network in which each radio communicates with nearby devices. This allows information to travel across multiple nodes, creating a resilient communication chain even in remote areas.





The system is designed to support encrypted voice and data communications while simultaneously displaying soldiers' locations on a shared live map. If a radio or network node fails, the system can automatically identify and establish an alternative communication route, helping to maintain connectivity during operations.





According to the founders, the technology could eventually support communications across distances exceeding 100 kilometres without requiring communication towers, satellites or SIM cards. Samarth noted that a single link established between two hilltops could theoretically cover more than 100 kilometres. The team is now preparing to move the technology into field-testing conditions.





"Conventional voice radios allow soldiers to communicate but do not show their locations. Imported systems that offer live mapping capabilities cost several times more and are not optimised for Indian terrain. They are also closed systems, making integration with existing infrastructure difficult. We are addressing these gaps with Krath Control," Samarth said.





The device has recently undergone assessments by two Indian Army units, which evaluated its ability to deliver voice and data communications without conventional infrastructure while also providing situational awareness capabilities through live location sharing.





The Army's assessment identified several areas for improvement before the system can progress further. Specifically, officials recommended increasing the radio's transmission power and upgrading its antenna system to enhance operational performance.





Samarth explained that the current prototype operates at a power output of 156 milliwatts. The Army has requested that this be increased to 1 watt. The antennas used in the first version will also be upgraded as part of the next development phase.





Krathveil plans to implement these modifications over the coming two to three months before submitting an enhanced version of the device for further assessment and evaluation.





An Army official from Ranchi stated that the system had been assessed for its potential to provide infrastructure-independent communications at the sub-unit level. The official added that the Army currently fulfils this requirement with an imported commercial solution and that no comparable Indian alternative had previously been available.





The official described Krathveil's technology as promising and said the Army would welcome a formal user assessment as the system continues to mature.





Krathveil was incorporated in May, with Samarth initially building the venture before Shresth joined in July as co-founder and head of technology operations. Both founders are third-year dual-degree students from Thane and have focused on creating indigenous solutions for India's defence sector.





The Start-Up has received recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and is seeking incubation support through PIEDS. Such recognition reflects growing interest in domestically developed defence technologies that can reduce dependence on foreign equipment and strengthen India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Krathveil is also part of a broader trend of innovation emerging from the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus. Another student-led Start-Up, Apollyon Dynamics, has previously gained attention for developing drones intended for use by the Indian defence forces, highlighting the institution's growing contribution to indigenous military technology development.





Agencies







