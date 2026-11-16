



India’s indigenous combat aircraft development effort is entering a crucial phase, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) expecting the TEJAS MK-2 to emerge as a major step forward in its fighter modernisation plans.





According to Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the TEJAS MK-2 is scheduled to be rolled out next year, while induction is targeted for 2027, marking an important milestone in India's pursuit of advanced domestically designed combat aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-2 is being developed as a significantly more capable platform than earlier TEJAS variants, incorporating lessons learned from years of operational experience, testing and technological development.





The aircraft is expected to provide enhanced range, payload-carrying capacity, avionics, sensor capabilities and combat effectiveness, strengthening the IAF’s future force structure.





Air Chief Marshal Dixit emphasised that indigenous fighter aircraft development is a continuous and evolving process. Technologies created for one generation of aircraft form the foundation for the next, allowing India to progressively build expertise in advanced aerospace engineering, systems integration and combat aviation design.





He noted that only a limited number of nations possess the capability to design, develop, test and manufacture fighter aircraft entirely within their own borders. India’s achievement in this field has been made possible through cooperation across hundreds of scientific, academic and industrial institutions.





The TEJAS development effort involved approximately 600 to 700 work centres and laboratories nationwide. Contributions came from organisations including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) facilities and even specialised railway laboratories.





The project drew upon expertise from disciplines such as physics, chemistry, engineering and life sciences, highlighting the breadth of the national ecosystem supporting indigenous aerospace development.





Dixit described fighter aircraft development as an exceptionally complex undertaking requiring extensive testing and refinement. He explained that flight evaluations frequently reveal additional areas requiring improvement, leading to successive upgrades before operational standards can be achieved.





The TEJAS MK-2is also expected to benefit from experience gained during the integration of indigenous weapons and systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These efforts are intended to increase self-reliance while enhancing operational capability.





The Air Chief further confirmed that work is progressing on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s proposed fifth-generation stealth fighter. Knowledge and technologies developed through programs such as TEJAS are expected to play a critical role in supporting the AMCA and future advanced combat aircraft projects.





In a brief update on the TEJAS MK-1A, Dixit said the IAF expects to induct a squadron of the upgraded aircraft within the current financial year. The variant incorporates improvements jointly pursued by the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) after operational assessments identified four key areas requiring enhancement. The Air Force provided one of its TEJAS aircraft to support the development effort, and the identified improvements have now been addressed to a large extent.





Quoting the Air Chief, the program involved around “600 to 700 work centres and laboratories” across India, underlining the scale of the national effort behind indigenous fighter aircraft development.





With the TEJAS MK-2 approaching rollout and the AMCA program advancing, the IAF is increasingly focused on leveraging domestic technological capabilities to field more sophisticated combat aircraft in the years ahead, strengthening India's long-term aerospace and defence industrial base.







