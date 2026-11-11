



"Drones have made armed conflict far cheaper to fight but no easier to win." That central argument increasingly defines modern warfare, wrote Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan VM (Retd), Additional Director General, of Centre For Aerospace Power And Strategic Studies.





Once the preserve of a few wealthy nations conducting counter-insurgency campaigns, drones are now a feature of almost every conflict, from Ukraine to the Red Sea. Their rapid proliferation has altered the cost, tempo and geography of war, even as decisive victory remains elusive.





Two broad patterns have emerged. Conventional militaries are using drones to restore mass, precision and operational speed. At the same time, weaker states and non-state actors are employing them to impose costs, create disruption and constrain the options available to stronger opponents. Both trends stem from the same development: the dramatic reduction in the cost of contesting the air, maritime and information domains.





In Ukraine, drones have transformed battlefield economics. What were once expensive and limited precision weapons are now produced in vast numbers. Drone production has expanded from a modest industrial base into a mass-manufacturing enterprise, while drone operators now account for a significant proportion of military personnel. Across both sides of the conflict, drones are believed to be responsible for the majority of daily combat losses, demonstrating how precision and quantity have merged on the modern battlefield.





Defence has evolved in parallel. Cheap interceptor drones are increasingly destroying one-way attack drones at a fraction of the cost of traditional missile-based systems. Militaries are also investing heavily in directed-energy weapons, particularly lasers, whose effectiveness is constrained more by power availability than by ammunition stocks. The result is no longer a contest between inexpensive attack and expensive defence, but a race between competing forms of affordable mass.





The conflict has also fractured traditional concepts of air superiority. The sky is now divided into multiple contested layers. High-altitude reconnaissance platforms, medium-altitude strike drones and low-flying first-person-view systems can all operate simultaneously.





A force may dominate one layer while losing control of another. This reality creates new vulnerabilities for high-value assets such as airborne early-warning aircraft and aerial refuelling tankers, whose loss can have theatre-wide consequences.





Geographic depth has become less reassuring. Ukrainian drone attacks launched from within Russian territory demonstrated that aircraft parked at distant air bases could still be threatened. Similar developments at sea have exposed naval forces to relatively inexpensive unmanned systems. As a result, hardened shelters, dispersal measures and decoys have regained importance after years of relative neglect.





The value of drones increasingly depends on the networks behind them. Systems that fuse drone feeds, signals intelligence, satellite imagery and battlefield reporting can compress kill chains from hours to minutes or even seconds. Yet this dependence on connectivity also creates vulnerabilities, as adversaries seek to jam, spoof or infiltrate those networks through electronic warfare.





Persistent surveillance has made traditional mass manoeuvre more difficult. Large force concentrations are easier to detect and target, prompting greater reliance on smaller tactical formations. Whether this advantage ultimately favours attackers or defenders will depend on future advances in deception, protection and counter-drone capabilities.





Adaptation has become a strategic weapon in itself. Ukraine's drone ecosystem has expanded dramatically, with hundreds of manufacturers continuously refining software and hardware. Innovation cycles measured in months increasingly outperform traditional acquisition timelines measured in years. The challenge is no longer simply buying advanced equipment but learning and adapting faster than the opponent.





Electronic warfare is also driving the push towards greater autonomy. Fibre-optic drones have emerged as one solution to radio-frequency jamming, while autonomous systems promise to reduce reliance on continuous links between operators and platforms. Swarming concepts, in which multiple drones operate from a single human command, are attracting significant attention.





However, they also raise difficult questions regarding the extent to which targeting decisions should remain under direct human control. India continues to maintain that existing international humanitarian law provides an adequate framework for addressing such concerns.





For weaker actors, the logic of drone warfare differs markedly. Victory on the battlefield is often less important than creating cost, uncertainty and political pressure. Commercially available drones have lowered the barrier to precision strike, allowing armed groups to threaten military, economic and civilian targets with relatively limited resources.





Cost imposition has become a strategy in its own right. The disruption of Saudi oil facilities demonstrated how relatively inexpensive systems could generate major economic consequences. Similarly, the use of costly interceptors against low-cost attack drones exposes defenders to financial pressure. A defender relying exclusively on expensive missile-based systems may eventually face shortages in money, munitions or both.





Economic disruption often matters more than physical destruction. Despite high interception rates, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea still affected trade flows and increased commercial risk. In such campaigns, the perception of danger can generate strategic effects even when most incoming threats are defeated.





States have adopted similar methods. Rather than focusing solely on frontline forces, drone and missile campaigns increasingly target the enablers of military power, including surveillance aircraft, tankers and support infrastructure. Such approaches seek to deny freedom of action rather than achieve outright battlefield destruction.





Non-state actors have also become adept at combining drones with other weapons. Drones are used to locate, identify and track targets, while missiles deliver greater destructive force. Coordinated mass attacks further complicate defence, saturating systems designed to deal with threats sequentially rather than simultaneously. Even unsuccessful barrages can consume precious interceptors and overstretch defensive networks.





The term "asymmetric" should not obscure the importance of external support. Groups such as the Houthis and Hezbollah benefit from foreign designs, expertise, commercial components and lessons learned from other conflicts. Their effectiveness therefore depends partly on broader industrial and supply networks. Disrupting those networks may prove as important as intercepting individual drones.





Yet drone warfare has limits. Extensive drone use has not delivered decisive military victories in Yemen, nor has it brought a definitive end to the war in Ukraine. Drones excel at imposing costs, creating disruption and helping forces endure. They have not replaced the conventional military power required to seize and hold territory or conclude campaigns.





The evidence suggests a common conclusion. Strong states use drones to generate mass, accelerate operations and manage escalation. Weaker actors employ them to shift costs and risks onto stronger opponents. Both exploit the same technological transformation, yet neither has found a way to convert drones into a guaranteed instrument of decision.





For India, the lessons are immediate and practical. The Jammu Air Force Station attack and the large-scale drone activity witnessed during Operation Sindoor highlighted the growing accessibility of drone-based threats. In response, New Delhi has accelerated investments in counter-drone systems, low-level surveillance assets and loitering munitions.





Five priorities stand out. Air bases, aircraft and critical sensors require stronger protection, dispersal and point-defence measures. Counter-drone strategies should balance cost-effectiveness with the value of the asset under threat. Industrial capacity and supply-chain resilience are becoming as important as platform performance. Procurement systems must operate at the speed of technological adaptation. Finally, military doctrine must determine how autonomy will be employed while preserving appropriate human judgement.





The most significant lesson is that control of local airspace can no longer be taken for granted. The air directly above military installations now demands the same attention traditionally given to the wider battlespace.





Ultimately, drones do not make manned aircraft, armour or artillery obsolete. What they do is reshape how military power is generated, protected and sustained. The decisive advantages of the future will belong not simply to those who possess the most drones, but to those who can build, integrate, adapt and replace them faster than their adversaries while remaining prepared for wars that endure far longer than expected.





Agencies







