



China has released fresh footage of its GJ-11 stealth combat drone, providing the most detailed public view yet of the unmanned aircraft's design and key systems. The imagery, broadcast by CCTV ahead of the 77th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Air Force, showcased the aircraft's internal weapons bays, engine exhaust arrangement and electro-optical targeting system.





The GJ-11 is a tailless flying-wing unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed for missions ranging from precision strike operations to the suppression of enemy air defences. Its configuration prioritises stealth, with weapons carried internally rather than on external hardpoints in order to minimise radar visibility.





Among the most significant revelations were two internal weapons bays located beneath the fuselage. The bay doors feature serrated edges, a design intended to reduce radar reflections.





While Chinese authorities have not disclosed the drone's exact weapons load, the dimensions of the compartments indicate capacity for guided air-to-surface munitions.





The footage also offered a clearer view of the aircraft's stealth-focused exhaust design. The flattened outlet is positioned along the upper rear fuselage, helping shield engine heat from observers and sensors below while reducing the drone's infrared signature. A dorsal air intake further contributes to the aircraft's low-observable characteristics.





Observers also noted the aircraft's substantial central fuselage section, which could accommodate significant internal fuel reserves. Although Beijing has not released official performance figures, the configuration is consistent with a platform designed for extended-range operations.









Another newly highlighted feature is an electro-optical targeting system mounted beneath the nose. The relatively compact forward fuselage has prompted speculation over the size of any onboard radar installation, leading some analysts to suggest the aircraft may rely partly on targeting information received through data links from other platforms.





Chinese state media has portrayed the GJ-11 as a key component of future manned-unmanned teaming operations. Previous footage showed the drone flying alongside Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters and Shenyang J-16D electronic warfare aircraft, demonstrating an ability to operate in conjunction with crewed combat assets. However, the degree of autonomy exercised by the platform and the extent of pilot control remain unclear.





Earlier Chinese concept imagery has also suggested that the two-seat J-20S variant could act as an airborne controller for multiple GJ-11 drones during complex combat missions. The aircraft is widely viewed as part of China's broader effort to develop advanced collaborative combat capabilities.





The GJ-11 first came to public attention during China's National Day military parade in 2019. Known in some reports as the "Xuanlong" or "Dark Dragon", the platform is believed to have entered service in limited numbers, although Beijing has not disclosed fleet size, combat radius or payload capacity.





State media has claimed the drone is capable of penetrating heavily defended airspace, conducting precision strikes and supporting suppression of enemy air defence missions. CCTV also reported that the aircraft completed an initial live-fire strike mission, though officials provided no details regarding the timing, location or weapon employed. According to Chinese reporting, operators involved in the mission successfully engaged the target despite adverse weather conditions.





The latest disclosures come shortly after China announced that the GJ-21, a naval derivative of the same aircraft family, had completed take-off and landing trials aboard the CNS Sichuan, a Type 076 amphibious assault ship equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system. However, no footage of the claimed shipboard operations has been released, meaning the achievement cannot yet be independently verified.





Taken together, the newly released imagery offers the clearest indication yet of how the GJ-11 has evolved from a parade exhibit into what appears to be an operational stealth strike platform, providing a stronger insight into China's ambitions for next-generation unmanned air combat systems.





Agencies







