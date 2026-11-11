



Indian aerospace Start-Up Skyroot Aerospace has successfully validated its Raman-1 engine on the test stand. The thruster serves as the primary roll control mechanism for the Vikram-1 launch vehicle, ensuring essential attitude stability by governing rotation along its primary axis.





This is the thruster that controls Vikram-1’s roll, the rotation around the rocket’s long axis, so the vehicle holds its orientation in flight.





The successful static fire test marks a crucial qualification step ahead of Vikram-1’s second flight attempt. The liquid-fuel thruster operates on hypergolic propellants, enabling rapid ignition and precise pulses required for trajectory correction.









Skyroot Aerospace, headquartered out of Bangalore, continues to advance private orbital launch capabilities in India. Following the initial launch of Vikram-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the firm is preparing integrated sub-systems for subsequent commercial mission mandates.





Hardware integration for the upcoming mission is currently progressing at the launch facility. The roll control thruster assembly will undergo final stage integration to support payload deployment accuracy into low Earth orbit.





Agencies







