Chinese Aircraft Carrier Sichuan at Sea in November





Fresh footage has revealed China’s Type 076 aircraft carrier Sichuan operating at sea shortly after the vessel achieved a significant aviation milestone with the reported first launch and recovery of a fixed-wing stealth drone from its deck.





The operation, announced on 30 October, marked the first publicly reported take-off and landing of a stealth unmanned aircraft aboard the ship. The achievement highlighted China’s growing ability to deploy fixed-wing unmanned systems from large naval platforms and underscored the expanding role of drones in future maritime operations.





According to the People’s Liberation Army Navy, the successful test represented a breakthrough in operating fixed-wing unmanned aircraft from major combat vessels. The GJ-21 stealth drone is expected to become a central component of the ship’s future air wing, providing both reconnaissance and strike capabilities.





The Sichuan is China’s fourth warship capable of accommodating fixed-wing combat aircraft and is widely regarded as one of the most innovative naval designs currently under development.





Launched on 27 December 2024, the vessel is the lead ship of the new Type 076 class and has a full-load displacement exceeding 40,000 tons. Its size is broadly comparable to France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, Europe’s largest carrier.





Although externally resembling a conventional aircraft carrier with its full-length flight deck and twin-island superstructure, the ship also retains significant amphibious warfare capabilities. These include the ability to transport troops, vehicles and equipment, while a stern well deck enables the deployment of landing craft during amphibious operations.





This combination of carrier aviation and amphibious assault functions makes the Type 076 a unique class of warship. Defence analysts have described it as a hybrid platform capable of projecting power through both air and sea operations, while also serving as a potential testbed for future naval aviation concepts.





A key feature of the Sichuan is its electromagnetic catapult launch system and arrested recovery capability. These technologies allow aircraft to be launched at a wider range of weights than is possible with ski-jump flight decks, while also enabling the operation of fixed-wing aircraft that cannot perform vertical landings.





The vessel is only the third warship class globally known to combine electromagnetic catapults with arresting gear, giving it capabilities usually associated with much larger fleet aircraft carriers.





Operating stealth drones from the ship could significantly expand the Chinese Navy’s options during maritime operations. Unmanned aircraft may be used to scout ahead of naval task groups, monitor sea approaches, gather intelligence and conduct precision strikes while reducing risks to pilots during high-threat missions.





The GJ-21 is believed to be a navalised derivative of the land-based GJ-11 stealth unmanned combat aircraft, which was confirmed to have entered service with the Chinese Air Force in 2025. The drone is expected to feature modifications for carrier operations, including strengthened landing gear, carrier-compatible launch equipment and arrested-recovery systems.





While its effectiveness in air-to-air combat remains unclear, the aircraft is thought to be capable of carrying a range of guided munitions and cruise missiles for anti-ship and land-attack missions.





The GJ-21 is also expected to be only the first of several unmanned aircraft types assigned to the Sichuan’s air wing. Future operations could include surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare and strike missions, reflecting an increasing emphasis on crewed-uncrewed teaming within Chinese naval aviation.





The successful drone operations and continuing sea trials are likely to influence the future direction of Chinese carrier development. As an entirely new warship concept, the Type 076 will serve as an important indicator of how effectively large unmanned aircraft can be integrated into frontline naval formations and amphibious task groups.





Agencies







