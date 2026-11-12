



The Philippines is in active discussions with India over the potential acquisition of advanced ground-based air defence systems, including the Akash surface-to-air missile platform, as Manila seeks to strengthen protection for its growing network of strategic military assets.





Department of National Defence Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. confirmed that negotiations are underway for Indian-made Ground-Based Air Defence Systems (GBADS), describing the initiative as part of broader efforts to enhance the country's layered defence architecture.





According to Teodoro, the proposed acquisition is intended to safeguard critical assets, including the Philippines' existing and future BrahMos supersonic cruise missile batteries. He stated that discussions cover Indian GBADS capabilities, including systems such as Akash, which could provide a protective shield against a range of aerial threats.





The move comes as the Philippines considers expanding its BrahMos inventory. Manila is examining the procurement of additional missile units and up to five more BrahMos batteries in a deal estimated to be worth between $700 million and $800 million.





The planned expansion reflects the increasing importance the Philippines places on coastal defence and deterrence amid evolving security challenges in the region. The BrahMos system, jointly developed by India and Russia, is regarded as one of the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles and is designed to engage both maritime and land-based targets.





Beyond missile and air defence acquisitions, defence cooperation talks between New Delhi and Manila have broadened significantly. Discussions include the possibility of Indian defence companies establishing local manufacturing and co-production arrangements within the Philippines, supporting the country's drive to develop a stronger domestic defence industrial base.





The two sides are also exploring potential collaboration involving Indian-made Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which could further enhance the Philippine military's long-range strike capabilities.





In addition, negotiations have touched on a satellite acquisition initiative linked to the Philippine Space Agency, highlighting the growing scope of defence and security cooperation between the two countries.





Teodoro noted that acquiring Indian Ground-Based Air Defence Systems forms part of ongoing defence negotiations with India, with the objective of protecting key strategic assets while complementing the Philippines' expanding missile force.





The discussions underscore the deepening defence relationship between India and the Philippines, with both nations increasingly pursuing greater cooperation across missile systems, air defence, defence manufacturing, space capabilities and broader security initiatives.





Agencies







