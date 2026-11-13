



Constelli India signed a Spark Grant Agreement at the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) office on 12 November 2026. The signing marked a fresh step for indigenous defence innovation in India.





The project centres on the development of UAS-Based ESM for SIGINT in hilly terrain and high-altitude areas. UAS stands for Unmanned Aircraft System. ESM stands for Electronic Support Measures.





SIGINT stands for Signals Intelligence. The system is meant to listen, detect and make sense of electronic signals from the air. It is designed for places where ground systems struggle. Hills, ridges and high passes often block signals. They also limit line of sight. A drone-based system can rise above those barriers. It can therefore watch a wider area. It can also reach places that are hard to access on foot or by vehicle.





The stakeholder and beneficiary is the Indian Air Force (IAF) Maintenance Command (MCC). The Command will guide the operational need behind the work. Its role links the technology to real maintenance, readiness and field use.





The initiative falls under iDEX. iDEX stands for Innovation for Defence Excellence. It is a scheme that backs indigenous defence manufacturing and innovation. It supports the wider push for Aatmanirbharta in Defence. Aatmanirbharta means self-reliance. The aim is to build critical capability inside India. It also aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





Constelli India is a Hyderabad-based defence technology Start-Up. The firm specialises in electronic intelligence and signal processing. Its work covers radar, electronic warfare, tactical communications and telemetry. It was founded in November 2017 by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy. It began with a strong software focus. It has since added hardware capability. It has also supplied sub-systems over the past four to five years.





In February 2026, the company raised about $20 million. The round was led by General Catalyst. It also saw participation from 360 One Asset Management and existing investor Pravega Ventures. The fresh capital was meant to accelerate research and development. That work focuses on next-generation electronic warfare and communication payloads. Those payloads are designed for drones, ground systems, naval vessels and satellites.





The new Spark Grant fits that same direction. SPARK stands for Support for Prototype and Research Kickstart. Under iDEX, the grant helps Start-Ups and MSMEs turn ideas into working prototypes. Funding is generally released against defined milestones.





iDEX does not take equity in the Start-Up or MSME. The DIO is the body behind iDEX. It works under the Ministry of Defence. It was set up to give high-level policy guidance for high-technology indigenous ventures. Those ventures serve India's defence and aerospace needs.





The timing matters for the Air Force. Modern operations depend on fast, accurate electronic awareness. In mountain areas, that awareness is harder to gain. An airborne ESM payload can improve detection. It can improve direction-finding. It can improve the tracking of adversary emissions. It can also support safer planning for air operations.





The project therefore blends three strands. The first is unmanned flight. The second is electronic support. The third is signals intelligence. Together, they offer a flexible sensing layer for difficult terrain.





The agreement does not, by itself, promise a finished product. It starts a structured development path. That path will test design, performance and field fit. It will also test how the system works at altitude. Cold, wind, thin air and rugged ground all add risk. The grant model is meant to manage that risk in stages. Each milestone can be checked before the next step begins.





For Constelli India, the deal adds a clear defence user. It also adds a clear operational problem. For the IAF Maintenance Command, it offers a home-grown option. For iDEX, it shows the program working as intended. A Start-Up receives support. A Service states its need. A prototype moves closer to use.





The broader goal remains unchanged. India seeks to design, build and sustain its own defence electronics.





Deals such as this one help turn that goal into hardware, software and tested capability.







