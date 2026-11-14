



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly endorsed the government's decision to introduce a two-year "Second Tour of Duty" for Agniveers, stating that the measure will further strengthen the Army, Navy and Air Force.





Speaking at the Air Force Commanders' Conference in New Delhi, Singh said the decision was made after incorporating feedback from the Defence Forces and would provide Agniveers with another opportunity to serve the nation. He expressed confidence that the initiative would contribute significantly to enhancing the effectiveness of the three Services.





Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, Singh said future conflicts would not be determined merely by the number of aircraft or military platforms available. Instead, he stressed that success would increasingly depend on technological sophistication, speed of response and precision in planning and execution.





He called for greater preparedness against both conventional and emerging threats, urging the Indian Air Force to strengthen its offensive and defensive capabilities while maintaining the vital element of surprise in an increasingly technology-driven battlespace.





Under the revised policy, Agniveers who complete their initial four-year tenure will be offered an additional two-year period of service. After completing six years in uniform, they will become eligible for enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria.





The changes were approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just over three weeks before nearly 18,300 Agniveers from the first cohort were due to complete their original four-year engagement and leave the armed forces.





Singh had earlier described the decision as a "significant Diwali gift for Agniveers", reiterating the government's commitment to the welfare of defence personnel and their families. He said the revised arrangement would allow Agniveers another opportunity to continue serving beyond their initial term.





The Agnipath recruitment scheme, launched in June 2022, originally provided for the recruitment of young people aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year period. Under the initial framework, only 25 per cent of recruits could be retained for regular service after the completion of their tenure.





Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani has said the new provisions create a broader pathway for Agniveers to remain within the military.





Defence authorities have emphasised that the Agnipath scheme has not been withdrawn, but modified to provide an additional period of service and a further opportunity for regular enrolment.





According to officials, Agniveers who choose to continue, remain physically fit and maintain the required standards of discipline will be eligible for consideration as regular soldiers after completing the extended tenure. Assessments by the armed forces reportedly played an important role in shaping the changes, particularly as the Services sought to retain trained personnel for longer periods.





The reform comes at a time when more than three lakh Agniveers are serving across the armed forces. It also reflects the military's growing emphasis on building a younger, fitter and technologically capable force prepared for the changing character of modern warfare.





Reinforcing that vision, Singh said future military success would increasingly depend on technology, speed and precision, underlining the need for India's armed forces to remain agile, modern and operationally ready in an increasingly complex security environment.





Agencies







