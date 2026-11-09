



British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has extended warm greetings to people across the United Kingdom and around the world celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.





In a festive message shared on X on Sunday, Burnham wished communities observing the two festivals happiness, peace and harmony.





A message issued by 10 Downing Street stated: “Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas a very happy and peaceful festival.”





Israeli President Isaac Herzog also conveyed Diwali greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and people in India and across the world marking the Festival of Lights.





In a message posted by the Office of the President of Israel on X, Herzog wished celebrants peace, happiness and prosperity.





He said: “Happy Diwali to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and all those celebrating in India and around the world. Wishing you all peace, happiness, and prosperity on this beautiful festival of lights.”





Meanwhile, the Embassy of Italy in India extended its greetings to the Hindu community, highlighting the festival’s enduring message of overcoming hatred and promoting harmony through dialogue and mutual understanding.





The diplomatic mission wished people peace, prosperity and happiness, while noting that Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.





In its message, the Embassy stated: “On the occasion of Diwali, I am pleased to extend my warmest wishes for peace, prosperity and happiness to the Hindu community in our country. The Festival of Lights celebrates the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance.”





The statement further emphasised the universal relevance of Diwali’s values, calling for greater respect among people of different cultures and faiths.





“It conveys a universal message, calling on us to reject hatred and oppression, pursuing harmony through dialogue, particularly among communities of different cultures and religious beliefs,” the Embassy added.





Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and several other communities across the globe. The festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural celebrations, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.





The occasion this year also coincides with Bandi Chhor Divas, an important Sikh festival commemorating the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, along with 52 kings and princes from Gwalior Fort in 1619.





The greetings from leaders and diplomatic representatives underscore the growing international recognition of Diwali as a festival whose themes of hope, unity, peace and mutual respect resonate across national, cultural and religious boundaries.





ANI







