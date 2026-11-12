



In a significant step towards strengthening India's self-reliance in advanced defence and space technologies, the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting Indian industry to acquire the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for indigenous Germanium single crystal growth used in infrared optics.





The initiative is aimed at creating a domestic manufacturing ecosystem for optical-grade Germanium blanks, a strategically important material that is currently imported at considerable cost. By transferring this technology to industry, DRDO seeks to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while ensuring a reliable local source for critical electro-optical systems.





SSPL has successfully developed a complete indigenous process covering both the growth of optical-quality Germanium single crystals and the fabrication of blanks used in infrared optical components.





These blanks serve as the raw material for lenses, prisms and optical windows employed in a wide range of military and space-based sensor systems.





Germanium is regarded as one of the most important materials for infrared applications because of its high refractive index, excellent infrared transmission characteristics and favourable machinability. These properties make it particularly suitable for high-performance infrared imaging and sensing systems operating across the 2-12 micrometre wavelength range.





The technology has already undergone extensive validation. Germanium blanks produced through the SSPL process have been used by multiple DRDO laboratories as well as external production agencies for manufacturing infrared optical components. Testing has demonstrated that the performance of the indigenous material is on par with imported equivalents, confirming its suitability for operational deployment.





The development assumes added significance as demand for infrared detectors and electro-optical payloads continues to increase across India's defence and space sectors. Such systems are integral to thermal imagers, night-vision equipment, missile seekers, surveillance platforms, electro-optical targeting pods, border monitoring systems and space-based infrared sensors.





According to technology transfer information available through the National Research Development Corporation, the indigenously grown Germanium crystals achieve a diameter of at least 100 mm. The crystals exhibit electrical resistivity in the range of 5 to 30 Ω·cm and deliver infrared transmission of 45 per cent or higher across the 2-12 micrometre spectrum.





These characteristics place the material within the performance range required for sophisticated infrared optical assemblies that are increasingly being integrated into modern military platforms, guided weapons and aerospace systems.





The move also aligns with broader national efforts to expand indigenous capabilities in advanced materials, semiconductor-related technologies and high-end defence manufacturing under the government's drive for technological self-reliance.





Indian companies interested in acquiring the technology can access the licensing framework and submission procedures through DRDO's industry interface and technology management mechanisms.





The ToT program is expected to offer domestic manufacturers an opportunity to enter a niche but strategically vital segment of the defence and space supply chain while supporting local production of critical infrared optical components.





Agencies







