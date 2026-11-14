



The Microwave Tube Research & Development Centre (MTRDC), a premier laboratory operating under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has formally issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to onboard Indian industry partners for the realisation, integration, testing, and field trials of the 'BEDHAK' system, an advanced High-Power Radio Frequency (HPRF) Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).





Based in Bangalore, MTRDC serves as DRDO's nodal centre for the design and development of high-power microwave tubes and pulsed power systems, making it the primary architect behind India's indigenous radio-frequency weaponisation initiatives.





Through this strategic solicitation, MTRDC is seeking a qualified Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) from the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem to transition the BEDHAK platform from an advanced laboratory prototype into a ruggedized, field-deployable tactical weapon system.





Unlike conventional kinetic munitions that rely on physical projectiles or explosives to destroy a target, the BEDHAK system utilises intense bursts of high-frequency electromagnetic energy to disrupt, degrade, or permanently disable the internal electronic circuitry of adversarial platforms at the speed of light.





This non-kinetic capability is specifically engineered to counter modern asymmetric aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous drone swarms, loitering munitions, and precision-guided missiles whose onboard flight controllers, navigation sensors, and communication links are highly vulnerable to electromagnetic interference and thermal overload.





Under the terms of the Expression of Interest, the selected Indian vendor will be responsible for the end-to-end engineering realisation of critical subsystems, mechanical and electrical system integration, environmental qualification, and comprehensive field evaluation trials alongside DRDO scientists.





The DcPP model adopted for this program ensures that the industrial partner works concurrently with MTRDC during the final development and validation phases, thereby absorbing critical manufacturing know-how and establishing the necessary production infrastructure for seamless serial manufacturing once user trials are completed.





A high-power RF directed energy weapon like BEDHAK typically comprises several complex sub-assemblies, including a compact prime power source, a high-voltage pulsed power conditioning module, a high-power microwave source such as a magnetron or vircator, and a high-gain directional antenna capable of focusing electromagnetic energy onto distant targets with pinpoint accuracy.





The invitation is open to eligible Indian companies, including established private defence contractors, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and eligible Start-Ups possessing demonstrated engineering capabilities in high-voltage pulsed power electronics, RF and microwave engineering, ruggedized military-grade mechanical fabrication, and complex system integration.





To qualify for selection as the Development-cum-Production Partner, prospective Indian vendors must meet stringent technical and financial criteria stipulated by DRDO, including possessing indigenous manufacturing facilities, adhering to strict quality assurance protocols, and maintaining clean security clearances in compliance with the Ministry of Defence's procurement frameworks.





The operational deployment of an indigenous system like BEDHAK addresses a critical capability gap for the Indian Armed Forces, particularly along sensitive border regions where low-cost, commercially modified drones are increasingly deployed for cross-border surveillance, smuggling, and tactical strikes.





Traditional air defence systems—such as surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft artillery—often prove economically unsustainable against massed drone swarms due to the high cost per shot and finite magazine depth, whereas an RF-based directed energy weapon offers a virtually inexhaustible magazine limited only by electrical power supply, delivering an exceptionally low cost per engagement.





Furthermore, HPRF weapons operate across a wider beam footprint compared to high-energy laser systems, enabling the BEDHAK platform to simultaneously neutralise multiple closely spaced targets within a swarm without requiring prolonged dwell times on a single airframe.





This initiative aligns directly with the Government of India's flagship 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) policy and the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), which prioritise indigenous design, development, and manufacturing to eliminate foreign dependency in niche, cutting-edge military technologies.





Following the submission and evaluation of responses to the Expression of Interest, shortlisted Indian vendors will be invited to participate in the subsequent Request for Proposal (RFP) stage, paving the way for contract award, prototype fabrication, and rigorous field trials under diverse climatic and operational conditions across India.





Agencies







