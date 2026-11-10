



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with discussions centred on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing peace efforts.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Spoke this evening with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Our conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives."





The conversation came amid heightened diplomatic engagement involving India and Ukraine. India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent telephone discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing it as a reflection of India's long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective path towards resolving the conflict.





Kwatra stated that India remains committed to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful settlement while also strengthening its bilateral relationship with Ukraine.





During his call with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the broad scope of India-Ukraine cooperation and both leaders agreed to further deepen ties across multiple sectors.





PM Modi said, "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties."





The Prime Minister also thanked Zelenskyy for sharing his views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian consequences and various peace initiatives.





"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," Modi said.





According to the Prime Minister's Office, Zelenskyy outlined his assessment of recent developments in the conflict. Modi reaffirmed India's "human-centric approach" and reiterated New Delhi's consistent position that the crisis should be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy".





The Prime Minister also conveyed India's readiness to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.





Alongside discussions on the war, the two leaders explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.





Following the conversation, Zelenskyy said he had briefed Modi on recent diplomatic developments and preparations for an upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi.





"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate," Zelenskyy said.





Zelenskyy also noted that Modi had repeatedly stressed the importance of ending the conflict.





"The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," he said.





The Ukrainian President suggested that India could play a constructive role in diplomatic efforts, particularly in areas related to global food security.





"It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area," Zelenskyy said.





The leaders also discussed disruptions to grain exports through the Black Sea and the wider impact on global food supplies. Zelenskyy said India was prepared to assist efforts aimed at establishing food corridors and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue.





"We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue," he said.





Emphasising the broader consequences of disrupted maritime trade routes, Zelenskyy stated that blocked sea lanes were affecting the global economy and hundreds of millions of people worldwide.





The Ukrainian leader added that both sides agreed to maintain close communication on these matters as well as other bilateral issues.





"We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues," Zelenskyy said.





ANI







