



Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs-2, Shama Obaed Islam, has stated that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be arrested if she entered any Bangladeshi diplomatic mission overseas, reinforcing the government's position that she will face immediate detention upon returning to the country.





Speaking at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka on Tuesday, Shama said that all 84 Bangladeshi missions abroad are regarded as Bangladeshi territory and that the authorities would take action against Hasina wherever she attempted to enter one of those premises.





"Any of our 84 missions abroad is considered Bangladeshi territory. Wherever she goes, she will be arrested," she said.





The minister described Hasina as a convicted individual who has already been sentenced and asserted that allegations relating to human rights violations against the former premier would be addressed through Bangladesh's legal system.





Shama stressed that Hasina would not receive any special treatment and would be subject to the same legal procedures as any other convicted person who had left the country and later returned.





"If an accused person or any other convicted person returns to Bangladesh, they will be arrested immediately and sent to jail. There will be no deviation from this," she said.





Her comments followed reports suggesting that Hasina intends to return to Bangladesh on 16 December, the country's Victory Day. According to those reports, the former prime minister had requested that the government arrange transportation from New Delhi through national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines and facilitate the required travel documents.





However, Shama rejected suggestions that the government was discussing any plan to assist Hasina's return. She said no talks had taken place regarding transport arrangements of any kind.





"There has been no discussion with anyone in the Bangladesh government about sending a plane, helicopter, bus, car or even a rickshaw to bring her back," she remarked.





Dismissing speculation surrounding the proposed return date, Shama characterised the matter as a political exercise and reiterated that Hasina would be arrested and imprisoned whenever she returned to Bangladesh.





"This political stunt about December 16 or December 17 makes no sense. Let her come. If she comes, she will be arrested and sent to jail," she added.





The minister further said that Bangladesh is continuing efforts to secure the return of convicted individuals living abroad, including those believed to be in India. She noted that communication with the Indian authorities remains ongoing under existing diplomatic mechanisms and the bilateral extradition treaty.





Shama also accused leaders and activists of the Awami League of attempting to create instability and unrest in Bangladesh. She further alleged that Hasina abandoned many of her supporters after leaving the country.





Addressing reports that Hasina had sought a Bangladeshi passport or national identity card, Shama argued that the government was under no obligation to provide such documents to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity.





The remarks echoed earlier comments by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, who had likewise warned that Hasina would be arrested if she returned to Bangladesh. While briefing foreign diplomats in Dhaka, he also alleged that the Awami League had resumed activities that could pose a threat to public order.





Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh has reportedly strengthened patrols along the Bangladesh-India border following Hasina's stated intention to return to the country.





Hasina has been living in India since 5 August 2024, when she left Bangladesh following the student-led uprising that swept the country in July that year and ultimately ended her administration's rule.





Her reported desire to return on 16 December carries symbolic significance as the date marks Bangladesh's Victory Day, commemorating the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country's emergence as an independent nation.





The prospect of her return has intensified political debate and heightened security attention as Dhaka maintains that any re-entry by the former prime minister will be met with immediate arrest under the law.





ANI







