



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct a major week-long air exercise close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Uttarakhand from 13 to 21 November 2026, underlining its focus on operational preparedness and combat effectiveness in the challenging environment of the central Himalayan region.





Frontline fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, the indigenous Tejas and the Rafale, are expected to take part in the exercise. The drills will assess the Air Force's capability to undertake complex missions in high-altitude terrain while maintaining a rapid response posture along India's northern frontier.





A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued for the designated airspace covering the exercise period. The notification enables aviation authorities and commercial airlines to make the necessary operational adjustments and coordinate flight planning in advance.





Uttarakhand occupies a strategically important sector along India's central Himalayan border. The region's rugged mountains, narrow valleys, changing weather patterns and high-altitude conditions present unique operational challenges for military aviation.





Against this backdrop, the exercise is expected to evaluate the IAF's ability to sustain combat operations, coordinate aircraft movements and effectively utilise forward operating locations and supporting military infrastructure. Such drills also help validate operational concepts designed for rapid deployment and force projection in mountainous areas.





The participation of the Sukhoi-30MKI, TEJAS and Rafale places particular emphasis on the performance of India's principal fighter fleets. The Sukhoi-30MKI provides long-range multirole capability, while the Tejas highlights the growing role of indigenous aerospace development. The Rafale contributes advanced avionics, sensor fusion and multirole combat capabilities, enhancing operational flexibility across a range of mission profiles.





A significant aspect of the exercise is expected to be the evaluation of Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat capability. BVR engagements allow fighter aircraft to detect, track and engage aerial threats beyond direct visual contact through the use of advanced radar systems, sensors and long-range weapons.





High-altitude operations will also be a major focus area. Reduced air density and demanding atmospheric conditions can influence aircraft handling, engine efficiency and overall mission performance. The exercise is expected to assess how aircraft and aircrew perform under such conditions while maintaining tactical effectiveness.





Another key component of the drills will be the utilisation of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs). These facilities support aviation operations in remote and strategically significant locations, enabling faster movement of personnel, equipment and essential supplies across difficult terrain.





The ability to rapidly deploy forces between different valleys and support forward military positions remains an important element of operational preparedness in the Himalayan sector. Testing these capabilities during realistic exercises helps strengthen overall readiness.





NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, is an official aviation advisory used to inform pilots and airlines about temporary airspace restrictions, hazards or special activities. During the exercise period, some civilian flights may require route adjustments depending on the airspace allocated for military operations, with airlines expected to coordinate closely with the relevant authorities to minimise disruption.





While the scale and location of the exercise highlight the importance of maintaining readiness along India's northern frontier, such military drills are a routine part of strengthening defence preparedness.





They are designed to assess capabilities, refine operational procedures and improve coordination rather than serving as an indication of any imminent military confrontation.





The exercise will ultimately provide the Indian Air Force with an important opportunity to validate its combat readiness, high-altitude operating procedures, logistical support arrangements and rapid deployment capabilities in one of India's most strategically significant regions.





Agencies







