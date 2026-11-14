



India has reiterated its long-standing position on the return of deported individuals, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirming that any person established as an Indian citizen through official verification procedures will be accepted back by the country.





Speaking during a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that India follows a standard process whenever a foreign government seeks to deport an individual believed to be an Indian national.





"Regarding deportation, I don't have an exact figure, but as I have told you before, as and when we receive a request and if the person happens to be an Indian national, that is verified by us. If the verification certifies that the person is of our nationality, then we take the person back," Jaiswal said.





He noted that he did not have updated statistics immediately available regarding recent returns of Indian nationals from the United States, although similar information had been shared with the media earlier and fresh figures would be provided later.





The remarks come amid continued international cooperation between countries on migration management and the repatriation of citizens found to be residing abroad without legal authorisation. India has consistently maintained that nationality verification remains the key requirement before any individual is accepted under deportation arrangements.





Jaiswal also touched upon developments relating to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, indicating that further updates concerning Quad-related engagements in Manila would be shared as events progress.





On international efforts to combat financial crime, the MEA spokesperson highlighted India's participation in the latest Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary and working group meetings held in Paris.





According to Jaiswal, the meetings focused on a wide range of issues linked to illicit financial activity. He emphasised that India remains committed to strengthening international mechanisms designed to counter money laundering, terror financing and proliferation financing.





"We participated in the FATF plenary meeting and working group meetings, which were held in Paris. FATF discusses several issues pertaining to illicit financing," he said.





He added: "We participated in these meetings with the idea to strengthen global networks which try to prevent money laundering, terror financing, proliferation financing and such matters."





The briefing also came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Philippines, where he is scheduled to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit from 16 to 18 November.





Providing details of the visit, Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the Prime Minister would travel to Manila to attend both major regional meetings, which serve as important platforms for political, economic and strategic cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.





"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process.





The visit will take place from the 16th to the 18th of this month," Tandon stated.





Ahead of the summit proceedings, Prime Minister Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for visiting leaders and dignitaries.





The Prime Minister's schedule will also include bilateral engagements with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, reflecting India's continued diplomatic outreach across the region.





"The Prime Minister's program in Manila will include attending a dinner hosted by President Marcos for the visiting dignitaries of this summit process. On the next day, he will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process.





In between, there will be bilateral meetings scheduled with other leaders," Tandon said.





The Philippines is expected to host at least 19 world leaders and heads of major international institutions during the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, underlining the gathering's significance as a key forum for regional dialogue and cooperation.





Following the ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to participate in the 21st East Asia Summit, where leaders are expected to discuss regional security, economic integration, maritime cooperation and broader Indo-Pacific developments.





ANI







