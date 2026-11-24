



India is seeking to expand its space infrastructure beyond early achievements by deepening international partnerships and integrating itself more closely into the global space ecosystem, according to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Precision Engineering Senior Vice-President and Head Arun T. Ramchandani.





Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth India International Space Conclave (IISC) 2026 in New Delhi, Ramchandani said India is collaborating with a range of international partners to strengthen and broaden its space capabilities.





Countries including France, Japan and the United States are playing an important role in these efforts as India works to build a more comprehensive and scalable space ecosystem.





"We are looking at building India's space infrastructure in a global context. We have partners from France, Japan, the US, and other parts of the world, and we are looking at building the various aspects of the Indian space ecosystem and scaling it beyond the first success," he said.





His remarks reflect a broader push by India to accelerate the development of its rapidly expanding space sector, which has seen increased participation from private industry following regulatory reforms and the opening of the sector to non-government players.





The country is also seeking to expand commercial launch services, satellite manufacturing and advanced space technologies through greater public-private collaboration.





Ramchandani highlighted the growing role of partnerships between industry and academia, describing them as a key pillar in strengthening the national space ecosystem. He noted that several Memoranda of Understanding facilitated by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) are helping create stronger links between academic institutions and private sector stakeholders.





"There are various MOUs between ISpA (Indian Space Association) and academic institutions, and private-to-private partnerships, and these MOUs are building partnerships within the space ecosystem to strengthen the space ecosystem," Ramchandani added.





The importance of international cooperation was also underlined by French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, who called for a renewed phase in the long-standing India-France space relationship. Describing the partnership as one that spans six decades, Mathou said both countries must adapt their cooperation to emerging challenges and new opportunities in the sector.





He identified strategic autonomy and India's drive to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities as important areas where the two nations could work more closely together.





"The French approach has always been, whenever suitable, to offer as much indigenous production in India as possible. As a matter of fact, Make in India has been the reality for French industry for decades and is being continuously boosted. And it's exactly what we plan to do in the space sector," Mathou said.





France has been one of India's longest-standing space partners, with cooperation covering satellite technology, Earth observation missions, climate monitoring and launch-related activities. The two countries have repeatedly expanded their cooperation in recent years as space becomes an increasingly strategic domain.





The fifth edition of the India International Space Conclave, organised by the Indian Space Association, was held in New Delhi on 23 and 24 November. The event brought together policymakers, representatives of space agencies, defence officials, industry leaders and Start-Ups to discuss India's expanding role in the global space economy and explore new opportunities for collaboration across the sector.





The conclave served as a platform for discussions on strengthening international partnerships, advancing indigenous capabilities, promoting innovation and supporting the next phase of growth in India's space ambitions.





ANI







