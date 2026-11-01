Navy's Rafale-M landing on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant





India and France have built one of their most enduring strategic relationships since establishing a formal strategic partnership in 1998. Over nearly three decades, the partnership has expanded beyond defence procurement to encompass military exercises, maritime security, defence research, advanced technologies and space cooperation, making it a key pillar of bilateral relations and a significant contributor to stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





A major milestone in this cooperation came on 28 April 2025, when the two countries signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy.





The package comprises 22 single-seat carrier-based fighters and four twin-seat trainer aircraft, with a total value of around ₹63,000 crore.





The agreement also includes weapons, simulators, training, associated equipment and long-term logistics support, alongside additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in late 2028 or early 2029 and are expected to be completed by 2030.





The Rafale Marine deal carries considerable industrial significance. It incorporates technology transfer for the integration of indigenous Indian weapons and supports the creation of domestic aerospace infrastructure through a Rafale fuselage production facility and maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for engines, sensors and weapons. The arrangement is expected to strengthen India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem while supporting long-term self-reliance goals.





Designed specifically for aircraft-carrier operations, the Rafale-Marine differs from the standard land-based Rafale through features such as reinforced landing gear, an arrestor hook and a launch-bar-equipped nose gear.





These modifications allow the aircraft to operate safely from carrier decks and conduct missions ranging from fleet air defence and maritime strike to reconnaissance and shore-target engagement. India will become the first country outside France to operate the naval variant of the aircraft.





The acquisition also builds upon India's previous purchase of 36 Rafale fighters for the Indian Air Force under the 2016 agreement. The commonality between Air Force and Navy Rafale fleets is expected to simplify training, logistics and operational support while enhancing joint capability across the armed forces.





Another landmark example of Indo-French defence-industrial cooperation is Project-75. Under this initiative, six Kalvari-class Scorpene submarines have been constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai in partnership with France's Naval Group.





The submarines comprise INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, INS Vela, INS Vagir and INS Vagsheer. The project has significantly advanced India's indigenous submarine-building expertise and strengthened domestic naval manufacturing capacity.





Regular military exercises remain central to strengthening operational coordination between the two countries. The flagship naval exercise, Varuna, has its origins in bilateral naval interactions that began in 1993 and has evolved into one of the most sophisticated maritime exercises conducted by India with any partner nation. The exercise regularly features warships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, carrier battle groups and fighter aircraft, helping both navies improve interoperability and operational readiness.





Air cooperation is reinforced through Exercise Garuda, which brings together fighter aircraft, transport platforms and Airborne Warning and Control Systems for complex operational scenarios. Meanwhile, Exercise Shakti enables the armies of both countries to exchange expertise in counter-terrorism operations, combat tactics and battlefield procedures across diverse terrain conditions.





Maritime cooperation has acquired additional strategic importance as both nations support a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The two countries work closely on Maritime Domain Awareness through information-sharing arrangements and collaboration involving the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region. Cooperation also extends to participation in multinational naval activities such as the French-led La Pérouse exercise, alongside regular port visits, training exchanges and operational engagements.





The maritime partnership also focuses on common security challenges, including piracy, illegal fishing and maritime terrorism. Through these efforts, India and France have developed one of the most active maritime relationships in the region, reflecting their shared commitment to safeguarding sea lanes and preserving regional stability.





Space cooperation represents another major dimension of the relationship. The Indian Space Research Organisation and the French space agency CNES collaborate in areas such as Earth observation, navigation services, launch support and Space Situational Awareness. One of the flagship projects is the TRISHNA mission (Thermal infraRed Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural Resource Assessment), which is expected to provide advanced thermal imaging data for environmental monitoring, water-resource management and climate-related studies. The satellite is currently being prepared for launch in 2027.





Cooperation in Space Situational Awareness has become increasingly important as both countries work together on monitoring orbital debris and ensuring the safety of space operations. The partnership also encompasses research into advanced technologies and continued support for satellite infrastructure and scientific missions.





Defence research forms an equally important pillar of the relationship. India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and France's Direction Générale de l'Armement maintain structured collaboration through dedicated working groups that explore opportunities for co-development and co-production. Areas of focus include artificial intelligence, cyber security, advanced propulsion technologies and other emerging strategic capabilities.





These initiatives complement India's efforts to expand indigenous defence production while reducing dependence on external suppliers. The broader strategic relationship is sustained through frequent high-level engagement, including the annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue, which provides direction for future cooperation across military, industrial and technological domains.





The growing depth of cooperation was highlighted once again on 29 October 2026, when a Rafale Marine fighter successfully completed its maiden landing and subsequent take-off from INS Vikrant.





The trials are intended to validate the aircraft's compatibility with the carrier's Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery system and follow earlier shore-based testing at the Shore Based Test Facility at INS Hansa, Goa. The successful demonstration marked another important step towards the future induction of the aircraft into Indian naval service and underscored the continuing expansion of India-France defence ties.





Agencies







