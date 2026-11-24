



Indian and Malaysian troops are participating in the seventh edition of the joint military exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2026 in Ipoh, Malaysia, with this year's exercise placing a significant emphasis on drone warfare and the adoption of advanced technologies in modern military operations.





Running from 19 to 30 November, the exercise reflects the growing importance of unmanned systems on contemporary battlefields, as both armies seek to adapt to rapidly evolving operational environments.





A key area of focus is the employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS). The inclusion of these capabilities highlights the increasing role drones play in surveillance, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, targeting and force protection, alongside the necessity of developing effective countermeasures against hostile unmanned platforms.





During the exercise, personnel from the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army have taken part in professional exchanges, technical discussions and practical demonstrations covering Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T), UAS operations, intelligence integration, geospatial applications and other emerging military technologies.





The activities are designed to improve situational awareness, strengthen intelligence collection and analysis, and enhance operational planning and decision-making. They also provide an opportunity for both sides to share expertise, accelerate technological adaptation and develop a common understanding of increasingly complex battlefield challenges.





The seventh edition of HARIMAU SHAKTI aims to further strengthen interoperability between the two armies while deepening professional military cooperation and mutual understanding through joint training and knowledge-sharing initiatives.





The exercise builds upon a steadily expanding defence relationship between India and Malaysia, with previous editions serving as important platforms for enhancing operational coordination and tactical proficiency.





The sixth edition of HARIMAU SHAKTI was held in December 2025 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. That exercise concentrated on joint tactical drills and sub-conventional operations conducted under a United Nations mandate.





During the previous iteration, troops from both countries trained extensively in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in semi-urban and urban environments. Activities included joint patrolling, ambush drills, counter-improvised explosive device familiarisation, helicopter insertion procedures and a Command Post Exercise designed to improve tactical planning and battlefield management.





The current edition marks a notable expansion in the scope of cooperation by incorporating detailed discussions and demonstrations centred on unmanned systems and their integration into military operations, an area that has become increasingly relevant as armed forces worldwide embrace networked and technology-driven warfare.





HARIMAU SHAKTI 2026 underscores the continuing commitment of India and Malaysia to strengthening bilateral defence ties, improving operational coordination and enhancing the ability of their armed forces to respond effectively to emerging security challenges in an increasingly technology-centric security environment.





ANI











