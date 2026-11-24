



India and New Zealand can significantly deepen cooperation in maritime security, maritime domain awareness and efforts to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, according to Professor David Capie, Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University of Wellington.





Speaking during the inaugural India-New Zealand Defence and Security Track 1.5 Dialogue in New Delhi, Capie said the event comes at an important moment as both nations look to broaden their relationship beyond traditional economic engagement and identify new areas of strategic alignment amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.





Describing India and New Zealand as the “bookends” of the Indo-Pacific, Capie noted that despite their differences in size and geography, the two countries share several important strategic interests.





Among the most significant areas of common interest is the maritime domain. Capie said both nations strongly support respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and share a desire to better understand and protect their respective maritime regions.





“One of them, for example, is in the maritime space, where we both have a really strong interest in respect for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. We want to better understand our important maritime domains,” Capie said.





He highlighted that while New Zealand’s primary strategic focus remains the Pacific, the Indian Ocean also plays a critical role in the country’s security and economic interests because it serves as a key route linking New Zealand to energy supplies from the Middle East.





“For us in New Zealand, it's the Pacific, but we're also aware of the way that the Indian Ocean is vital for New Zealand in connecting us to energy supplies in the Middle East,” he said.





Capie suggested that stronger collaboration in maritime cooperation, maritime security and maritime domain awareness could help both nations contribute to maintaining stability and supporting the wider rules-based international system across the Indo-Pacific. Such cooperation aligns with growing regional efforts to enhance maritime resilience, safeguard sea-lanes and improve information sharing amid evolving strategic challenges.





Discussing the new defence and security dialogue, Capie said shifting geopolitical dynamics and increasing uncertainty in the international order have made it more important than ever for countries to strengthen relationships with trusted partners.





According to Capie, political leaders in both countries have made it clear that the bilateral relationship should encompass a much broader agenda than trade alone, with defence and security emerging as increasingly important pillars.





“We've seen some important momentum on that in the last year, year and a half or so,” he said, adding that the discussions in Delhi provide an opportunity to engage with Indian officials and policy experts on changes in the strategic environment and opportunities for greater cooperation.





On economic ties, Capie said the proposed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement could inject new momentum into the bilateral relationship and create opportunities for businesses in both countries to collaborate in emerging sectors.





“One of the exciting things about the FTA is the way that we can try and bring businesses together and find out what the matches might be between New Zealand and India,” he said.





He pointed to India's growing strengths in financial technology and New Zealand's internationally recognised expertise in agricultural technology as examples of complementary capabilities that could be combined for mutual benefit.





Capie said Indian fintech innovation could offer valuable opportunities for New Zealand, while New Zealand’s advances in agricultural technology could be scaled through India’s vast market and manufacturing ecosystem to create products and solutions for customers worldwide.





“What we might see, in some ways, is actually less about countries selling to each other and maybe thinking about the way that we can work together, for example in India, to then export to the world,” he said.





Beyond trade and security, Capie identified education, technological cooperation and stronger people-to-people links as vital elements of the evolving partnership.





He noted that approximately six per cent of New Zealand’s population identifies as being of Indian heritage, providing a strong social and cultural foundation for closer ties between the two countries.





Capie also underlined the importance of improving connectivity, arguing that direct air links between India and New Zealand could significantly strengthen tourism, business engagement, educational exchanges and broader societal connections.





“If we can make it easier to connect the two countries, for example through direct aviation routes, that would be a great breakthrough,” he said.





Reflecting on the overall trajectory of bilateral relations, Capie said the partnership is experiencing substantial positive momentum and has considerable potential for expansion across defence, trade, technology, education and strategic cooperation.





“It’s an exciting time to be here in Delhi,” he added.





ANI







