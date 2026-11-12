



The Indian Army has commenced field trials in Pokhran, Rajasthan, for its Jet Based Kamikaze Drone System (JBKDS), a significant procurement initiative aimed at rapidly enhancing the Army’s precision strike and loitering munition capabilities.





Estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore, the fast-track acquisition project seeks the procurement of 540 jet-powered kamikaze drones. The requirement reflects the growing importance of expendable precision-strike systems in modern warfare, particularly in light of recent conflicts where loitering munitions have demonstrated their ability to engage high-value targets with speed and accuracy.





Unlike conventional propeller-driven loitering munitions, which typically operate at speeds of around 150-200 km/h, the JBKDS has been designed to achieve speeds of approximately 450 km/h. The substantially higher speed is expected to enable faster target engagement while also reducing the likelihood of interception by enemy air-defence systems.





The project received a major boost when the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the system on 26 October 2026. The approval paved the way for accelerated procurement under the Fast Track Procurement (FTP) mechanism, which is intended to shorten acquisition timelines for operationally critical equipment.





Industry participation in the competition has been extensive. Following the issuance of a Request for Information in July 2026, approximately 60 responses were received from interested firms. From that pool, 18 companies went on to submit formal bids for the requirement.





After the evaluation and qualification process, 10 companies successfully cleared the initial stage and remain in contention for the contract.





The shortlisted contenders include:





1. Bharat Forge 2. VEDA Aeronautics 3. NIBE 4. Adani Defence 5. SMPP 6. NRT 7. Tonbo 8. Munitions India Limited (MIL) 9. Apollo Micro Systems 10. Zen Technologies





The ongoing trials in Pokharan are expected to play a crucial role in assessing the operational effectiveness, performance and mission suitability of the competing systems before the Army proceeds towards the next stage of the procurement process.





The JBKDS effort highlights the Indian military’s increasing focus on indigenous unmanned combat technologies and high-speed loitering munitions capable of delivering rapid precision strikes in contested battlefield environments.





With the procurement envisaging hundreds of systems, the program is poised to become one of the most significant loitering munition acquisition initiatives currently underway in India.





Agencies







