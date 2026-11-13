



Indian defence personnel have commenced specialised training on the domestically developed ALAKH Kamikaze Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), following its official delivery to the armed forces by Noida-based EndureAir Systems.





Engineered specifically to endure and operate within contested Electronic Warfare (EW) environments, the ALAKH functions as a first-person-view (FPV) loitering munition. It employs a targeted Search, Detect and Destroy (SDD) operational methodology to neutralise threats effectively on the modern battlefield.





The intensive training program focuses on equipping operators with comprehensive platform familiarisation to understand the system's full capabilities. Personnel are also being drilled in strict operational procedures and overall mission readiness to ensure seamless deployment in active combat scenarios.





This induction forms part of a wider, accelerated push towards indigenous unmanned aerial systems across India's military. Alongside the ALAKH deployment, the Indian Army has bolstered its tactical strike capabilities by taking delivery of 450 Nagastra-1R loitering munitions, expanding its total inventory of the platform to 930 units.





Furthermore, the armed forces are actively expanding their technological edge by conducting field trials on advanced, jet-powered drone variants, including the Agniveg and KAL systems.





India's indigenous drone arsenal has rapidly expanded across tactical electric loitering munitions and high-speed, jet-powered deep-strike systems.





Tactical Electric Loitering Munitions





These platforms are designed for infantry and forward mountain units to execute low-altitude, low-acoustic-signature precision strikes.









Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drone Programs





To compress enemy air-defence reaction windows and strike deep-rear targets, India is transitioning from slow propeller drones to turbojet-powered systems capable of speeds up to 450 km/h.





Peacekeeper (Agniveg): Developed by SMPP, the Indian Army has already inducted 106 units (100 operational, 6 training). It reaches speeds of 450 km/h, carries an operational range of 180 km, and achieves <5 m precision while resisting GPS jamming and spoofing.





Jet Based Kamikaze Drone System (JBKDS): Under a ₹2,000 crore Fast Track Procurement program, the Indian Army is running field trials at Pokhran to acquire 540 indigenous jet-powered kamikaze drones. Eleven Indian contenders qualified for trials—including Bharat Forge, Adani Defence, SMPP, Tonbo, and Apollo Micro Systems—to deliver complete packages with transport and mission-control vehicles.





Long-Range & Heavy Jet Platforms: Several high-payload systems are in active development or showcased for strategic deep strikes:





Sureshastra MK-1: Cruises at 350–400 km/h with a range exceeding 500 km, a 30–40 kg warhead, and swarm coordination for over 20 drones simultaneously.





Divyastra MK-3: A turbojet platform designed for a 300–500 km range at 250–300 km/h, carrying a 15–20 kg warhead.





KAL & Sheshnaag-150: Next-generation long-range kamikaze platforms designed for scalable precision strikes without onboard pilots.





Indigenous Engine Backbone: To eliminate reliance on foreign propulsion, DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)—working alongside domestic private partners like Azad Engineering—has developed a 350 kg-class expendable turbojet engine specifically tailored for cruise missiles and jet-powered loitering munitions.





Agencies







