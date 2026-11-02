



The Indian Navy is exploring a novel unmanned warfare concept that could see groups of drones carried underwater before emerging from the sea and transitioning directly into coordinated flight operations.





The requirement forms part of a broader push towards advanced autonomous and hybrid maritime systems as the service seeks new ways to extend surveillance, reconnaissance and operational reach while maintaining stealth.





Under the concept, drones would remain submerged during transit, reducing their exposure to detection, before breaking through the water’s surface and launching into the air as a swarm.





At this stage, the Navy is seeking only early demonstrator capabilities. Any initial system would be unarmed and tested exclusively in controlled conditions, highlighting that the effort remains focused on technology validation rather than near-term operational deployment.





The proposal reflects growing international interest in platforms capable of moving between the underwater and aerial domains. Such systems combine the concealment advantages of underwater operations with the speed, flexibility and wide-area coverage offered by airborne drones.





India has already been investing in related technologies through Defence Research and Development Organisation initiatives involving Unmanned Launchable Underwater Aerial Vehicles (ULUAVs). These hybrid systems are designed to travel underwater before surfacing and converting into airborne platforms capable of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions while the launching submarine remains hidden beneath the surface.





The underwater-to-air transition is regarded as one of the most demanding aspects of the technology. Vehicles must withstand pressure underwater, navigate the water column, breach the surface reliably and then deploy wings or flight systems quickly enough to achieve stable airborne operation.





The drone-swarm element adds another layer of complexity. Multiple vehicles would need to co-ordinate autonomously, communicate effectively and operate as a unified group.





Swarming technology offers advantages such as wider sensor coverage, improved resilience and the ability to conduct distributed missions more efficiently than a single platform.





The Indian Navy’s interest also aligns with wider efforts to expand the use of autonomous underwater vehicles, unmanned surface systems and artificial intelligence-enabled platforms. These technologies are increasingly viewed as force multipliers capable of enhancing maritime awareness while reducing risks to personnel.





Although the concept remains at an early stage, successful demonstrations could pave the way for future applications ranging from surveillance and communications relay missions to more sophisticated maritime operations.





For now, however, the emphasis remains firmly on proving that a submerged drone swarm can safely emerge from the sea and take to the skies as a coordinated formation.





Agencies







