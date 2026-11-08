



As space becomes an increasingly contested domain in global military competition, the Indian Navy is accelerating efforts to strengthen its space\-based communications and intelligence architecture.





The move reflects a broader recognition that satellites are now central not only to navigation and communications, but also to intelligence collection, operational planning and military coordination across vast geographical areas.





Against a backdrop of expanding military space capabilities among major powers such as the United States, China and Russia, protecting satellite infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted access to space\-based services have become critical strategic priorities.





For the Indian Navy, which operates across the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean Region, secure and reliable communications remain essential for connecting warships, submarines, aircraft and shore\-based command centres.





To address these requirements, the Navy has invited Indian industry to develop indigenous ship\-based satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals under the Make\-II procurement framework. The initiative is intended to enhance secure maritime communications while reducing dependence on imported defence electronics and strengthening domestic technological capabilities.





The proposed terminals will operate through GSAT\-7R, also known as CMS\-03, India’s dedicated naval communications satellite that was launched on 2 November 2025 aboard ISRO’s LVM3\-M5 launch vehicle. Weighing around 4,400 kg, the satellite is designed to provide secure, high\-capacity communications across the Indian Ocean Region, linking naval platforms with Maritime Operations Centres on shore.





The Navy’s current requirement includes three prototype systems: a large C\-band terminal, a large Ku\-band terminal and a smaller Ku\-band terminal. If development proves successful, the programme could expand to the acquisition of approximately 30 operational terminals.





Under project conditions, at least 50 per cent indigenous content is required across both hardware and embedded software. The programme is open to MSMEs, Start\-Ups and qualified industry consortiums, with participating companies responsible for funding prototype development under the Make\-II framework.





The effort forms part of the Navy’s continuing focus on network\-centric warfare, where information gathered by one platform can be rapidly shared with other naval assets and command authorities through a common operational network. Such capabilities improve situational awareness and support coordinated operations across widely dispersed maritime formations.





The effectiveness of this approach has already been demonstrated. During Exercise TROPEX in 2014, nearly 60 warships and 75 aircraft were linked through the GSAT\-7 Rukmini satellite network, enabling integrated operational coordination across a large maritime battlespace.





The new generation of SATCOM terminals is expected to further strengthen these capabilities through GSAT\-7R by supporting secure voice, data and video communications, even when naval units are operating thousands of kilometres from the Indian coastline.





Developing and sustaining satellite connectivity at sea presents significant technical challenges. Warships are constantly subjected to rolling, pitching and yawing motions, while onboard systems must operate reliably in environments characterised by vibration, high winds, humidity and corrosive salt\-laden air.





To validate performance under such conditions, the proposed terminals will undergo rigorous three\-axis motion\-table testing designed to simulate maritime operations. Additional evaluations will be conducted at the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, while mandatory vulnerability assessments will be required before the systems can be integrated into the Navy’s operational communications network.





Beyond communications, the Navy is also pursuing indigenous space\-based electronic intelligence (ELINT) capabilities. It has expressed interest in an Indian\-developed ELINT satellite capable of detecting, identifying and mapping radar and radio\-frequency emitters across maritime regions.





Such a platform could significantly enhance maritime domain awareness by providing intelligence on electronic activity throughout the Indian Ocean Region. However, operational effectiveness would depend on factors including orbital coverage, sensor performance, revisit rates and the speed at which collected intelligence can be processed and distributed. A single satellite would not be capable of maintaining continuous surveillance across the entire oceanic region.





The distinction between these space\-based capabilities remains important. Communications satellites enable connectivity between military platforms and command centres, whereas ELINT satellites gather intelligence from electronic emissions. Working together, they would create a more comprehensive maritime information and decision\-support network.





At the same time, increased dependence on space infrastructure introduces additional risks. Electronic jamming, cyber attacks, signal interference and anti\-satellite capabilities are emerging challenges that have the potential to disrupt military communications and space\-enabled operations.





For India, these concerns carry particular significance because of its maritime interests, responsibilities across the Indian Ocean Region and the importance of safeguarding critical sea lines of communication. Ensuring continued access to satellite services and maintaining operational effectiveness during periods of disruption will remain key strategic considerations.





The Navy’s simultaneous pursuit of indigenous satellite communications and electronic intelligence capabilities highlights the growing importance of space in modern maritime warfare.





The latest procurement initiative represents a significant step towards strengthening the technological foundation of naval operations while fostering greater self\-reliance in a strategically important sector.





Agencies







