



India has moved a step closer to operationally deploying its indigenous Pralay quasi-ballistic missile after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight-test off the Odisha coast on 5 November.





The trial was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at approximately 11.10am as part of user evaluation trials. According to the Defence Ministry, all stipulated objectives were achieved during the test, bringing the missile significantly closer to induction into the armed forces.





The ministry stated, "With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," underlining the advanced stage of the missile's development and validation process.





Pralay is an indigenous short-range, surface-to-surface quasi-ballistic missile designed to deliver conventional warheads. Developed specifically for tactical battlefield operations, it is intended to provide the armed forces with the capability to strike high-value military targets at ranges beyond those achievable by conventional artillery systems.





Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which generally follow a predictable trajectory after launch, quasi-ballistic missiles are capable of manoeuvring during flight and modifying aspects of their path. This characteristic makes their trajectory less predictable and can complicate interception efforts by enemy air-defence systems.





The missile uses solid-propellant technology and incorporates advanced guidance and navigation systems designed to enhance targeting accuracy. Precision-strike capabilities have become increasingly important in modern warfare, where rapid engagement of critical targets can significantly influence operational outcomes.





Pralay has an operational strike range of approximately 150km to 500km and can carry payloads weighing between 500kg and 1,000kg. Its ability to accommodate different types of conventional warheads provides flexibility against a variety of target sets, including military infrastructure and other strategically significant locations.





The missile's combination of precision guidance, sizeable payload capacity and extended range provides commanders with an additional conventional strike option capable of operating across a broad tactical envelope.





A key distinction between Pralay and conventional ballistic missiles lies in its manoeuvrability. While a conventional ballistic missile follows a trajectory determined primarily by launch parameters and ballistic flight dynamics, Pralay can deviate from a standard ballistic path during flight.





This reduced predictability makes it more difficult for adversaries to accurately determine the intended impact point and coordinate defensive countermeasures. The missile's quasi-ballistic design is therefore intended to improve battlefield flexibility while complicating an opponent's response.





The system was developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), serving as one of the program's development-cum-production partners, has manufactured the missile system.





Senior DRDO officials, defence industry representatives and members of the armed forces attended the November 5 flight-test. Performance data from the trial was captured through a range of instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.





Pralay is regarded as an important addition to India's expanding indigenous missile inventory. Its development supports the country's broader objective of strengthening domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on imported military equipment.





The missile's ability to conduct precision conventional strikes at distances of up to 500km enhances operational preparedness and provides the armed forces with greater flexibility in addressing emerging battlefield requirements.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces and industry partners following the successful trial. In a post on X, he described the achievement as "another significant milestone" in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities.





Singh said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further enhance the military's technological capabilities and operational readiness to address emerging threats.





Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams associated with the missile's development and testing.





With user evaluation trials producing positive results and the Defence Ministry indicating that induction is imminent, Pralay is now approaching entry into operational service. Once deployed, the missile will further expand India's indigenous conventional strike capabilities and provide the armed forces with an additional precision-guided weapon system for tactical and operational missions.





Agencies







