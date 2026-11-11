



The Indian Ocean is not merely a geographical space surrounding India. It is the maritime artery through which the country's economy, energy security and trade connectivity flow every day. From crude oil imports to container shipping, the sea lanes stretching across the region remain essential to India's growth and stability.





One statistic illustrates the scale of this importance. The Strait of Malacca, positioned between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, handled approximately 23.2 million barrels of oil per day during the first half of 2025, making it the world's busiest oil chokepoint.





India's strategically located Andaman and Nicobar Islands sit near the western entrance to this critical maritime passage, giving New Delhi a unique vantage point over one of the most important trade routes on the planet.





Most of the resources that keep India's economy running arrive by sea. The country imports the majority of its crude oil requirements, with tankers carrying energy supplies across the Indian Ocean from West Asia. Any disruption along these routes can have direct consequences for India's energy security and economic stability.





The same maritime network underpins India's vast trade links with global markets. Container traffic moving through major ports such as Mumbai, Mundra, Chennai and Visakhapatnam relies on uninterrupted access to the sea lanes connecting West Asia, Africa, Europe and East Asia. These shipping corridors carry everything from manufactured goods and industrial components to consumer products that support domestic industries and international commerce.





The significance of the maritime chokepoints is highlighted by the data shown in the accompanying graphic. The Strait of Malacca handled 23.2 million barrels per day during the first half of 2025, ahead of the Strait of Hormuz at 20.9 million barrels per day.





Other key chokepoints include the Cape of Good Hope at 9.1 million barrels per day, the Danish Straits and the Suez Canal at 4.9 million barrels per day each, Bab el-Mandeb at 4.2 million barrels per day and the Turkish Straits at 3.7 million barrels per day. The data demonstrates that a significant share of global energy trade converges at a handful of vulnerable maritime passageways, many of which are directly linked to India's trade and energy lifelines.





The concentration of such immense volumes of oil through a few narrow routes creates strategic vulnerabilities. A blockage, conflict, accident or security crisis at any point between the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca can quickly disrupt global supply chains. For India, such interruptions often translate into higher energy costs, increased shipping expenses and pressure on domestic fuel prices within weeks.





This strategic reality explains why the Indian Ocean remains India's true frontier. Beyond territorial waters, the region serves as a bridge between energy producers in West Asia, manufacturing centres in East Asia and consumer markets across the world. Control, awareness and security across these waters are therefore closely tied to India's economic resilience and national interests.





As global trade volumes continue to expand and geopolitical competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, India's location at the centre of the Indian Ocean provides a natural strategic advantage.





Combined with the forward position of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands near the approaches to the Strait of Malacca, India is uniquely placed to monitor, secure and benefit from some of the world's most consequential maritime routes.





Agencies







