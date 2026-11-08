



The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), a key laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has initiated the development of indigenous Towpreg technology using T-700 and T-800 carbon fibres for aerospace composite hardware.





As part of the effort to strengthen India's self-reliance in advanced aerospace materials, three companies have been shortlisted for the project: Novus Composites, Teamone Composites and Arka Defence.





The initiative is aimed at creating domestic expertise across the complete Towpreg manufacturing value chain. This includes carbon fibre processing, resin system compatibility, prepreg production technologies, and the validation of mechanical and thermal performance for aerospace applications.





Towpreg is a resin-impregnated continuous fibre material widely used in high-performance composite structures. Developing indigenous capabilities in this domain is considered strategically important for reducing dependence on imported aerospace-grade composite materials and manufacturing technologies.





The programme will focus on the use of T-700 and T-800 carbon fibres, both of which are widely utilised in aerospace and defence structures because of their high strength-to-weight ratio, durability and performance under demanding operating conditions.





The selected companies will be required to establish the necessary processing infrastructure, develop suitable epoxy-based matrix systems, conduct manufacturing trials and optimise production parameters for aerospace-grade carbon Towpregs.





The project also includes comprehensive evaluation of laminate-level properties. Mechanical characteristics such as tensile strength, tensile modulus, interlaminar shear strength and NOL ring hoop tensile strength will be assessed alongside critical thermal parameters, including glass transition temperature.





Strict material traceability and quality assurance requirements have been incorporated into the development process. Raw materials and consumables are expected to be sourced from reputed suppliers with certification and full traceability, while testing and validation activities will be carried out through accredited laboratories.





Upon successful completion of development and qualification activities, the participating companies are expected to deliver T-700 and T-800 carbon Towpreg spools that meet DRDL's specified performance requirements.





The initiative represents another step in India's broader push to build indigenous capabilities in advanced composite materials, supporting future aerospace, missile and strategic defence platforms while strengthening the domestic composites manufacturing ecosystem.





Agencies







