



Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, extended Diwali greetings to the people of India, underscoring the deep cultural and civilizational ties that have connected India and Iran for centuries.





In a video message released by the Embassy of Iran in India, the envoy highlighted how the festival’s enduring message of light overcoming darkness resonates strongly with traditions and beliefs in both nations.





Describing Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, Fathali said the festival embodies values that are deeply rooted in the ancient heritage of both India and Iran.





“Diwali is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This beautiful message is deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of both India and Iran,” the Ambassador said.





Drawing upon Iranian mythology, Fathali referred to the legendary tale of Fereydun’s defeat of Zahhak, portraying it as a powerful symbol of justice prevailing over tyranny and darkness. According to the envoy, the story remains an important cultural reference that reflects values shared across civilisations.





“In Iran mythology, we remember how Fereydun defeated Zahhak, bringing an end to injustice and darkness,” he said.





The Ambassador also cited a verse from the Holy Quran that speaks of believers being guided from darkness into light. He linked this theme to what he described as the Iranian people’s long-standing resistance to oppression and adversity.





“The Holy Quran also reminds us that Allah is the Guardian of the believers and leads them from darkness into light: Allahu waliyyu-lladhina amanu yukhrijuhum mina-zulumati ila-n-nur. The Iranian people have always stood against oppression and darkness,” Fathali said.





Referring to developments over the past year, he stated that Iran had demonstrated resilience amid regional tensions in West Asia, crediting faith, leadership and the commitment of the country’s armed forces.





“Over the past year, with faith in God, wise leadership, and the courage of our armed forces, our nation demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of two nuclear powers,” he added.





Emphasising the enduring friendship between New Delhi and Tehran, the envoy noted that the two countries continue to be connected by extensive historical, cultural and people-to-people links. India and Iran have shared centuries of interaction through trade, language, literature, art and scholarly exchange, contributing to a longstanding relationship that predates the modern era.





“India and Iran share a long history of friendship and deep cultural and civilisational ties. On this joyful occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to the friendly government and the great people of India. May Diwali bring peace, prosperity, happiness, and hope to every home. Shubh Deepawali,” the Ambassador said.





Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on 8 November 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, the new moon night in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, and symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.





The five-day festivities commenced with Dhanteras on 6 November, followed by Choti Diwali on 7 November. The principal celebration and Lakshmi Puja will take place on 8 November, while Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will be observed on 9 and 10 November respectively.





Traditionally, Diwali is marked by the lighting of diyas, colourful rangoli decorations, prayers dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and the exchange of sweets, gifts and festive greetings among families, friends and communities.





ANI







