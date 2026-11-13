



Iran has unveiled a new underground military facility packed with ballistic and cruise missiles, using the display to underline its ability to sustain military operations despite external pressure and recent regional tensions.





The facility, presented by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during its Aerospace Week, was described as a new underground “missile city”. Footage released by Iranian state-linked media showed extensive tunnel networks lined with missiles, launch vehicles and support equipment stored beneath the surface.





The unveiling was attended by IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brig Gen Seyyed Majid Mousavi and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj Gen Ali Abdollahi. Iranian officials said the complex contains multiple categories of ballistic and cruise missiles, including the Fattah missile, which Tehran describes as hypersonic, as well as the long-range Khorramshahr system.





Iran portrayed the installation as evidence that its missile forces remain operational and capable despite sustained military pressure. However, the exact location of the facility, the number of missiles stored there and its full operational status have not been independently verified.





Several weapons visible in the released footage were deliberately blurred, apparently to conceal technical details. Images from inside the complex also featured a portrait of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, widely regarded in Iran as the architect of the country’s missile program, alongside images of Mojtaba Khamenei and IRGC flags.





The announcement coincided with fresh warnings from Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who indicated that Tehran would not confine any future retaliation to US military facilities in the Middle East.





Speaking to Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen television, Rezaei warned that if Washington launched another attack on Iran, US military installations in Europe could also become targets if they were used to support operations against Iranian territory.





He stated that Iran could strike “distant American military bases” and even “some islands that they think our missiles cannot reach”, adding that Tehran’s military capabilities were now significantly stronger than they had been at the beginning of the conflict.





Mousavi echoed that message during the unveiling ceremony, declaring: “If necessary, we will bring all of their capacities in the region and beyond under our fire, and leave nothing for the enemy but defeat.”





Abdollahi praised Iranian missile operators and argued that the United States had failed to degrade the country’s military strength despite employing advanced weaponry. He further suggested that Tehran possesses additional capabilities that have yet to be publicly disclosed.





The underground complex forms part of Iran’s broader strategy of hardening its military infrastructure. For years, Tehran has invested heavily in underground facilities designed to shield missiles, launch systems and command networks from aerial attack.





Earlier, IRGC spokesman Brig Gen Hossein Mohebbi revealed that missile and drone production lines had been transferred from surface locations into fortified underground sites. He described these facilities as “missile production cities”, emphasising that they are intended not merely for storage but also for continued weapons manufacturing.





Iranian officials maintain that domestic engineering expertise, extensive underground infrastructure and the country’s geographical depth would allow missile and drone production to continue even during sustained air campaigns. Independent verification of these claims remains unavailable.





Military analysts have long viewed Iran’s underground tunnel network as a key component of its deterrence strategy, intended to complicate targeting efforts and ensure the survivability of missile forces. The latest footage appears designed to reinforce that message and demonstrate that much of the country’s strategic infrastructure remains protected below ground.





Questions nevertheless remain regarding the extent of damage inflicted by previous strikes, the number of operational missile launchers still available to Iran and the overall condition of its underground facilities. Assessments vary considerably, and many of Tehran’s claims have not been independently confirmed.





Rezaei also addressed Iran’s nuclear policy, firmly rejecting any proposal to transfer the country’s enriched nuclear material abroad.





He said Tehran intends to retain its entire stockpile for domestic purposes, including future nuclear-powered vessels and small modular reactor power plants. According to Rezaei, Iran has already communicated this position to Russia and made clear that none of its enriched nuclear material will be exported.





His remarks further underscored Tehran’s determination to maintain control over its nuclear assets amid continuing tensions with Washington and ongoing scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear activities.





The combination of the underground missile facility’s unveiling, renewed threats against US military infrastructure and the refusal to move enriched nuclear material abroad signals Iran’s continued emphasis on strategic self-reliance, deterrence and military resilience in the face of mounting regional and international pressure.





Agencies







