



Combat readiness is determined not only by the quality of military equipment but also by the ability to keep that equipment operational throughout its service life. Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities are therefore a critical yet often overlooked component of military power, Times of India reported





As India seeks to strengthen self-reliance in defence preparedness, it is expanding domestic MRO infrastructure while positioning itself to become a regional and global hub for military sustainment services.





The global military MRO market is estimated to be worth around $180 billion and is expected to grow to nearly $300 billion by 2034. India’s objective is twofold: to improve the availability and serviceability of its own military assets while gradually attracting maintenance work from international operators.





Across the armed forces, a growing network of military and industrial facilities is supporting this effort. The Indian Navy relies on the Indian Naval Ship Maintenance Authority (INSMA) to sustain fleet readiness, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) depends on its Base Repair Depots (BRDs) for the upkeep of aircraft and associated systems.





The IAF has also been pushing indigenous sustainment efforts, having identified around 4,000 spare parts for indigenisation. This initiative aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, improve availability and cut turnaround times for repairs and overhauls.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) remains central to India's military MRO ecosystem. Its Koraput Division has overhauled more than 9,000 aircraft engines, reflecting the scale of domestic expertise that has been developed over decades of supporting both Indian and foreign-origin platforms in service with the armed forces.





India is also building capabilities in more sophisticated and technology-intensive domains. In April 2026, GE Aerospace signed a contract with the IAF to support the establishment of an IAF-operated depot for F404-IN20 engines powering the Tejas fighter aircraft. The arrangement is expected to strengthen in-country maintenance capabilities for one of India's most important combat aviation platforms.





The following month, MBDA reached an agreement with the IAF to establish a mid-life overhaul capability for MICA air-to-air missiles. Such arrangements are significant because missile sustainment traditionally requires specialised technical knowledge, testing infrastructure and manufacturer support.





Naval aviation is receiving similar attention. In March 2026, the Ministry of Defence awarded a ₹413-crore contract to Boeing India Defence for depot-level maintenance support for the Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft fleet. The move is intended to improve aircraft availability and operational readiness.





On land, the Army's armoured fleet is also being supported through new infrastructure. Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited recently conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for a facility dedicated to the overhaul of T-90 and T-72 main battle tanks. Enhanced overhaul capacity is expected to improve the serviceability and combat availability of two of the Army’s most important armoured platforms.





While supporting domestic requirements remains the priority, India is increasingly looking beyond its borders. One of the most significant developments is the C-130J Super Hercules MRO facility being established by Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin. Announced in December 2025, the facility is designed to provide depot-level and heavy maintenance services not only for the IAF but also for regional and global C-130 operators.





The project represents one of India's clearest attempts to enter the international military MRO market. Construction was expected to conclude by the end of 2026, with the first aircraft scheduled to enter the facility in early 2027.





India's ambitions are also extending into the maritime sector. The Master Shipyard Repair Agreement signed in 2023 qualified Larsen & Toubro's Kattupalli shipyard to compete for voyage-repair contracts involving US Navy vessels. Such agreements create opportunities for Indian shipyards to participate in high-value global naval sustainment work.





Indian shipyards have already demonstrated their capabilities through repair and refit projects for foreign operators, including the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship Victory and the Myanmar Navy vessel UMS Miye Theinkhatu. These projects serve as important references as India seeks to attract additional overseas customers.





Private industry is becoming an increasingly important contributor. Airbornics Defence & Space Limited (ADSL), the defence arm of the JCBL Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria's Nigus Hercules Limited to develop MRO capabilities for armoured vehicles, engines and air-defence equipment used by the Nigerian armed forces. Such partnerships highlight how Indian companies are beginning to export support services alongside defence products.





Despite the progress, significant challenges remain. Many foreign military platforms require access to proprietary technical manuals, specialised diagnostic software, dedicated tooling and original equipment manufacturer authorisation. Export controls and government restrictions can further limit access to sensitive technologies and maintenance procedures.





India must also compete against established international MRO centres that possess longstanding customer relationships, mature supply chains and extensive certification networks.





The key distinction going forward will be between facilities created primarily for India's own requirements, projects designed with foreign customers in mind, and contracts that have actually been secured from overseas militaries.





While India's domestic MRO ecosystem is expanding rapidly and several initiatives are targeting international business, only a limited number of projects have so far translated into confirmed foreign military sustainment contracts.





Nevertheless, the direction is clear. By expanding indigenous maintenance capabilities, improving fleet availability and building infrastructure capable of serving overseas operators, India is laying the foundations for a larger role in the global military MRO market while simultaneously strengthening the operational readiness of its armed forces.





Agencies











