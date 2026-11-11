



Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has stated that the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye is not directed against any country and is intended to strengthen regional stability.





Speaking at the inaugural session of the Margalla Dialogue 2026, organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Dar said the trilateral arrangement reflected Pakistan's commitment to collective security and credible deterrence.





The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed on 7 August by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be considered an attack on all. The agreement also envisages closer military and defence cooperation among the signatories.





The pact has generated considerable regional debate, with some analysts speculating that it could be aimed at Iran amid continuing tensions across West Asia. Such speculation has been reinforced by repeated missile and drone attacks launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement against Saudi Arabian territory and critical infrastructure.





Rejecting those interpretations, Dar said: "It is a defensive arrangement, directed against no country, and intended to contribute to regional stability."





Addressing the wider theme of "Global Order in Transition: Navigating Strategic Uncertainty", Dar argued for a more equitable, representative and rules-based multipolar international system.





He said Pakistan was pursuing a balanced foreign policy through strategic partnerships and constructive engagement with major global and regional actors, including China, the United States, Iran, Gulf countries, Europe and Central Asia.





Emphasising the importance of domestic resilience and international engagement, Dar remarked: "The answer lies in strength at home and effective diplomacy abroad, both serving one purpose: the security and prosperity of our people."





The foreign minister also referred to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in 2025, saying unresolved disputes and unilateral actions continued to pose risks to regional stability. "We will defend our sovereignty with determination and pursue peace with equal commitment," he said.





His remarks come against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025 against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.





Dar further reiterated Pakistan's position that a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions remains essential for durable peace in South Asia. India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of the country and that all matters relating to the region are internal affairs.





Highlighting broader geopolitical developments, Dar identified intensifying strategic rivalries, the growing overlap between economics and geopolitical competition, and rapid technological advances as major factors reshaping the global order.





He also pointed to the Palestinian issue as an example of the consequences of impunity, citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, continued occupation and the expansion of what he described as illegal settlements.





Discussing Pakistan's diplomatic role in West Asia, Dar said Islamabad had facilitated talks between the United States and Iran in April. He added that the subsequent Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding provided a framework for continued negotiations.





Dar credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan's foreign office for remaining actively engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.





The memorandum signed by the United States and Iran on 17 June sought to halt military operations, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and end the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. It also laid the groundwork for negotiations on a broader settlement, including issues related to Iran's nuclear program.





However, the understanding subsequently broke down as both sides disagreed over key provisions, including control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and the continuation of the US naval blockade. Differences over Iran's nuclear program also remained unresolved, and negotiations failed to produce a final agreement within the designated 60-day period.





Pakistan has since continued its efforts to facilitate renewed dialogue. As part of those initiatives, Army Chief Asim Munir visited Tehran last month for discussions with Iranian leaders on regional developments and mediation efforts.





Iran has maintained that it will not return to negotiations with Washington until issues including sanctions relief and the lifting of the naval blockade are addressed.





Agencies







