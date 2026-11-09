



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran have failed to achieve any meaningful progress, insisting that negotiations remain far from a breakthrough due to what he described as unrealistic demands from Tehran.





Speaking at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida before departing for Paris for the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, Rubio said several countries continue to act as intermediaries between Washington and Tehran. However, he rejected suggestions that an agreement could be reached in the near future.





“You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn’t say we’re at the verge of a breakthrough,” Rubio said.





The US Secretary of State stressed that President Donald Trump continues to favour diplomatic solutions to international disputes. Nevertheless, Rubio argued that current talks have produced little movement because Iran's conditions remain unacceptable to Washington.





“If there’s a chance to do it, we’ll explore it. Right now, it hasn’t been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic,” Rubio stated.





His remarks come amid continued mediation efforts by multiple regional and international actors seeking to prevent a further escalation of the conflict. Despite those efforts, both Washington and Tehran have publicly acknowledged that negotiations have stalled.





Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi delivered a sharply worded warning to the United States, urging the White House to accept Tehran’s proposal for ending hostilities or face serious military consequences.





In a message posted on X following the US midterm elections, Araghchi argued that the next move rests with Washington.





“American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” he wrote.





Reaffirming Iran’s position, Araghchi added: “Our 2\-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle\-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”





Speaking later in Tehran, the Iranian foreign minister revealed that mediation efforts aimed at securing a halt to hostilities had reached an impasse. He linked the slowdown directly to the political impact of the US midterm election results.





“The main reason is the US election results, which have obviously come as a shock to everyone,” Araghchi said.





He added that mediators are unlikely to resume intensive diplomatic engagement until the political environment becomes more stable.





“It will take some time for things to settle down and for the atmosphere to become conducive to the mediators resuming their visits. We have to wait,” he stated.





The exchange of statements highlights the widening gap between the two sides, with Washington insisting that Iranian demands are unrealistic and Tehran maintaining that its proposal remains on the table.





Despite ongoing third\-party mediation and continued public support for diplomacy from both governments, officials on each side acknowledge that no breakthrough has been achieved and that negotiations remain at a standstill.





ANI







