



A suspected espionage operation linked to Pakistan has prompted a major security alert across India's defence and security establishment after intelligence agencies detected unauthorised access to several unofficial WhatsApp groups used by defence personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and civilian officials.





Investigators believe Pakistan-based intelligence operatives may have infiltrated around 13 to 14 private WhatsApp groups, raising concerns that sensitive information could have been exposed through routine digital exchanges among personnel involved in national security duties.





According to officials, the suspected operatives allegedly entered the groups using spoofed or compromised Indian mobile phone numbers. By posing as legitimate users, they were able to avoid immediate detection and gain access to discussions taking place within the groups.





The infiltrators reportedly acted as "silent members", remaining largely inactive while monitoring conversations, reviewing shared documents and gathering information without attracting attention from other participants.





Security agencies have categorised the incident as a targeted cyber-espionage campaign directed at individuals working in sensitive defence and security roles. The discovery has heightened concerns about the growing use of social messaging platforms for intelligence-gathering activities.





The suspected breach came to light after intelligence inputs identified suspicious individuals within multiple unofficial WhatsApp groups connected to defence and security personnel. Authorities subsequently launched a detailed review of the affected communication channels.





One of the groups flagged during the investigation allegedly included a civilian who was in contact with a Pakistan-based operative posing as a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In a related case, agencies also examined reports involving a fake DRDO scientist operating under the name "Soniya".





Following the findings, defence authorities circulated advisories warning organisations about the suspected cyber-espionage threat and directing them to strengthen digital security practices. The alerts were shared across defence and security establishments, including the CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP.





Security agencies have ordered comprehensive audits of WhatsApp groups and other communication platforms used by personnel. Administrators have been instructed to verify the identity of all members, identify unknown participants and immediately remove suspicious accounts.





"The stipulated cyber hygiene guidelines have been reiterated and it has been directed that no official or classified information and data be shared over social media platforms in the wake of this incident," a senior officer said.





Officials have also stressed that no official, classified or sensitive information should be exchanged through unofficial social media groups. Personnel have been reminded to follow cybersecurity protocols and remain vigilant against impersonation attempts and social-engineering tactics.





The incident has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of informal messaging groups frequently used by defence, paramilitary and civilian personnel. Investigators continue to assess the scale of the suspected infiltration and whether any sensitive information was accessed or compromised.





Agencies







