



Amid escalating regional tensions and a series of recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and airports by Yemen's Houthi rebels, a senior Pakistani general has affirmed that Islamabad stands ready to take "all necessary defensive measures" to protect the Gulf Kingdom.





During an interview with a Saudi newspaper on Wednesday, Pakistan military spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasised that Islamabad's dedication to the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia "is absolute and non-negotiable".





He stated that in light of the prevailing circumstances, and anchored in both the Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the Makkah Alliance, Pakistan is prepared to enact all required defensive measures to shield the Kingdom.





In September of last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalised the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" in Riyadh, establishing a pledge that any aggression directed at either nation would be regarded as an "act of aggression against both".





Building upon that bilateral foundation, the two countries subsequently entered into the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement alongside Turkey in August 2026 to provide mutual support in the event of an attack by a third party, a pact ratified by all three nations by early November 2026.





Chaudhry explained that transitioning these treaties into the practical implementation phase of their collective defence obligations necessitates concrete steps to ensure the swift deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities within Saudi Arabia.





According to the general, these operational measures encompass elevating readiness levels, deepening military integration, sharing intelligence, and coordinating strictly defensive operations.





He reiterated that Pakistan's state of readiness is guided directly by current regional developments, the bilateral Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between Islamabad and Riyadh, and the broader commitments enshrined under the Makkah Alliance.





Addressing Pakistan's existing military footprint in the Gulf nation, Chaudhry noted that Pakistani troops are already deployed in Saudi Arabia, carrying out a range of duties focused primarily on offering defensive support and engaging in joint exercises and military manoeuvres.





He affirmed that Islamabad will continue supplying all required defensive assistance, spanning military personnel, specialised capabilities, training, and logistical backing.





When questioned on whether Pakistan intends to bolster its troop numbers or furnish additional assets such as air and missile defence systems and expanded intelligence-sharing support, Chaudhry confirmed that necessary aid would continue to be delivered, though he refrained from divulging operational specifics.





The spokesman pointed out that the shift toward actively implementing the Makkah Alliance's commitments was directly prompted by the recent strikes targeting Saudi territory.





He restated Pakistan's firm condemnation of attacks aimed at airports, urban centres, and civilian and economic infrastructure, warning that such assaults pose a direct threat to the Kingdom's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity while jeopardising wider regional stability.





Expressing deep concern in Islamabad over the strikes, Chaudhry declared that "the security of Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques is a top, non-negotiable priority".





Alongside military preparedness, the spokesman urged restraint, de-escalation, and diplomatic engagement, cautioning that further conflict escalation serves the interests of no party.





Highlighting diplomatic initiatives, Chaudhry pointed to a meeting held in Tehran on October 26 between representatives of the Makkah Alliance and Iranian officials, which sought to establish a framework for de-escalation and bolster regional cooperation.





He observed that the involvement of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir in the Tehran talks underscored Pakistan's dedication to fostering dialogue and pursuing the peaceful resolution of regional disputes.





Chaudhry noted that the participating nations agreed to "continue dialogue to enhance cooperation among the four countries and contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region", though he withheld details regarding any specific accords reached.





Clarifying the distinction between the bilateral Joint Strategic Defence Agreement announced in September last year and the trilateral Makkah pact, Chaudhry explained that the two frameworks fulfil distinct strategic roles.





He stated that the bilateral agreement provides a dedicated framework for defence cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh, reflecting their longstanding historical partnership and establishing a structure for mutual aid in the face of aggression.





Under this bilateral pact, both countries aim to deepen their strategic ties, bolster mutual security, and sustain practical defence cooperation to safeguard their respective sovereignty and vital interests.





Conversely, the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement operates as a trilateral mechanism uniting Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, featuring institutionalised structures for collective defence, joint readiness, and operational coordination. Chaudhry stressed that both arrangements are "purely defensive in nature", emphasising that neither carries offensive designs against any other state.





Looking ahead, he concluded that the three allied nations remain focused on strengthening collective deterrence, advancing military integration, and consolidating long-term stability across the region.





Agencies







